

LOS ANGELES, CA, Apr 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The virtual realm will soon pulse to the rhythm of music. TCG World, the fast-growing and immersive Web3 online open world metaverse, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with STYNGR, the premier music integration platform for the gaming ecosystem, and Downtown, one of the most dominant forces in the music industry.



In a move set to revolutionize the gaming landscape, TCG World, STYNGR, and Downtown are joining forces to unveil an innovative music collectible, powered by the XRP ledger, launching in 2024. This partnership will redefine metaverse exploration by integrating curated music stations as well as exclusive artist releases and emotes into the TCG World Metaverse. "STYNGR was built to support metaverse pioneers like TCG World. We couldn’t be more proud to launch major music-driven activations, creating a rich sonic experience that complements TCG World's immersive universe” said Alex Tarrand, COO of STYNGR. TCG World is an all-encompassing metaverse, enabling players to acquire collectibles, own virtual real estate, establish online businesses, create, and explore. Providing far more than a traditional gaming experience, TCG World Metaverse incorporates unique economic features, including player shops, collectible virtual goods, and an in-game building system. Its AAA graphics and meticulously crafted interactive environments add depth to the immersive experience. “The partnership with a music powerhouse like Downtown Music further enriches our universe, adding a melodic dimension to the platform and offering a diverse and entertaining soundscape for players.” said David Evans, CEO of TCG World. “Downtown has a history of being at the forefront of innovation, with this partnership we are merging the tech forward world of music with the rich virtual landscape in the TCG World platform.” Adds Loredana Cacciotti, EVP, Digital Revenue & Licensing at Downtown Music. About TCG World Metaverse TCG World Metaverse is a revolutionary platform set to change the way we play and experience gaming. With its AAA graphics, curated music, and interactive environments, it provides not only an immersive gaming experience but also offers social and economic benefits to its players, creating a sense of community and belonging. Join TCG World Metaverse now and be a part of this exciting new frontier in gaming, music and eSports. For more details, visit: Website | Twitter | Facebook | Telegram | Discord | Youtube | Twitch | Medium | Instagram | Explore our Web GL Game About STYNGR The STYNGR platform bridges the worlds of music and gaming. Providing globally licensed music, with access to 100 million+ tracks, STYNGR’s proprietary technology and SDKs simplify the licensing and delivery of music, exclusive drops, user analytics, and royalty payments into any gaming platform. STYNGR also sponsors in-game artist activations, see more at: STYNGR About Downtown Music Holdings Downtown is the world's leading music services company with over 2 million clients from 145 countries representing a catalog of over 38 million music assets in a wide variety of genres and languages. Downtown's technology and service offerings support creators and businesses in all facets of the music industry including music creation, distribution, publishing, marketing, royalty collection, financing, accounting and payment services. About XRP Ledger The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. It is fast, energy-efficient, and reliable. For more than ten years, it has been the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. With ease of development, low transaction costs, and a knowledgeable community, it provides developers with a strong open-source foundation for executing on the most demanding projects – without impacting the XRPL’s lean and efficient feature set. XRPL enables a wide variety of services and use cases including payments, decentralized finance, and tokenization. Learn more at XRPL.org. Media Contacts: TCG World:

