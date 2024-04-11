Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 11, 2024
Thursday, 11 April 2024, 11:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PredicXion
Andy Cheung Unites Former Binance, OKX, Celsius, Betfair Veterans to Launch AI-Powered Prediction Market

HONG KONG, Apr 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the crypto world braces for the biggest bull run in history in advance of Bitcoin halving, PredicXion, an innovative financial platform sets to revolutionize the crypto market by integrating AI to navigate and capitalize on the information-rich landscape of 2024. Steering this venture is Andy Cheung, alongside a team with roots in industry giants such as OKX, Binance, Huobi, Celsius, and Betfair.

With AI at its core, PredicXion is not merely a platform; it's a comprehensive ecosystem designed to cater to the future of finance. It uniquely combines a prediction market, lending and borrowing services, and a crypto exchange, making financial engagement more accessible, engaging, and rewarding.

By leveraging AI, PredicXion not only stays at the forefront of trending topics but also ensures the prediction market is constantly refreshed with relevant and engaging content. This approach not only showcases the potential for innovation but also addresses the critical need for evolution in an industry that has seen minimal change over the years.

"Traditional exchanges have long complicated the entry for many into the crypto world. PredicXion breaks down these barriers, offering a fresh, intelligible avenue into prediction markets," says Andy Cheung, a former senior executive at OKX and a key figure behind the initiative.

While the platform is already under development and sets to launch this year, the team aims to complete more fundraising rounds by Q3 to fuel expansion and development. PredicXion differentiates itself by not only offering a space for users to engage in traditional and community-initiated predictions but also by providing lucrative opportunities for investors to become liquidity providers (LPs) in the lending sector.

"This model ensures a win-win scenario, where investors not only support the platform's growth but also benefit from its success. Margin calls and liquidated assets, in part, will be reinvested in promising projects, creating a cycle of growth and innovation," Cheung adds.

As PredicXion gears up for its launch in 2024, the team's collective experience and strategic timing are set to make a significant impact on the crypto and financial prediction markets. PredicXion invites the community and investors to join in shaping the future of finance, starting now, in this unparalleled market boom.

Website: https://predicxion.io/ 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: PredicXion
Sectors: Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
UNISWAP LABS (XUN; XUNUSD): Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Investigates Uniswap Labs after receipt of Wells Notice from the SEC  
Apr 11, 2024 14:35 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO, NTT, NEC and Fujitsu Develop Top-level Sub-terahertz 6G Device Capable of Ultra-high-speed 100 Gbps Transmission  
Thursday, April 11, 2024 2:10:00 PM
ShareInvestor celebrates 25th anniversary; Holding company rebrands as AlphaInvest  
Apr 11, 2024 13:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announces Completion of Capital Raise by Nexamp  
Thursday, April 11, 2024 12:07:00 PM
Andy Cheung Unites Former Binance, OKX, Celsius, Betfair Veterans to Launch AI-Powered Prediction Market  
Apr 11, 2024 11:55 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit (WBS) presented by SUN Minimeal returns to Dubai for the 29th edition  
Apr 11, 2024 08:07 HKT/SGT
Hack The Box Redefines Cybersecurity Performance, Setting New Standards in the Cyber Readiness of Organizations  
Apr 11, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Moxy.io Welcomes Former UBS CFO Thomas Gustinis to Its Executive Team and to the board of the Moxy Foundation  
Apr 11, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
PERION (PERI): Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Investigates Perion for Potential Securities Law Violations and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm   
Apr 10, 2024 22:51 HKT/SGT
LUNA INNOVATIONS (NASDAQ: LUNA) ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit and May 31, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline  
Apr 10, 2024 22:44 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       