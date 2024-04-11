

BENGALURU, INDIA, Apr 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Superlative CX can create a near unsurmountable competitive moat around brands, as industry experts and practitioners highlighted at Team Marksmen Network’s CX Transformation Conclave 2024 which was scheduled on 5th April at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, India.



In the era of unprecedented choice and ever-rising expectations, customer experience has emerged as the new battleground for businesses. Companies that prioritise crafting exceptional journeys at every touchpoint are gaining a formidable competitive edge, while those neglecting CX risk obsolescence. Delivering consistently remarkable experiences requires a customer-centric mindset that permeates the entire organisation. Leaders govern with empathy, proactively seeking to understand evolving needs and desires. They meticulously design frictionless paths that seamlessly guide customers, exceeding their expectations at each step. Crucially, they listen and rapidly iterate, treating every interaction as an opportunity to strengthen bonds. In contrast, laggards remain entrenched in transactional mindsets, oblivious to the pivotal role experiences play in driving loyalty and advocacy. Their fragmented touchpoints frustrate rather than delight, gradually eroding trust and relevance in customers' lives. In this experience economy, companies striving for long-term success must make customer experience not just a priority, but their raison d'être. For those that embrace this philosophy wholeheartedly lie vast opportunities to captivate hearts, minds, and enduring brand affinity. Nowhere was this wave of change more on display than at the Bengaluru edition of Team Marksmen Network’s CX Transformation Conclave, which brought to the fore myriad perspectives on the inherent challenges and opportunities when it comes to crafting customer-centric solutions. By bringing together industry doyens and seasoned experts to deliberate on all things CX, it highlighted how companies can focus on aligning organisational structures, capabilities, cultures, and strategies to go further than ever before. This industry-centric platform was brought to life by a trio of key industry partners, namely: Presenting Partner, NICE

CX Transformation Partner, Salesforce

And our Knowledge Partner, PwC India Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Prateek Sinha, Partner – Experience Consulting, PwC India said, “Exceptional customer experience is the heartbeat of any successful business. Think about it: 32% of customers will stop doing business with a brand they loved after one bad experience. It’s time to turn the tables and prioritise building meaningful connections with customers. In today's world, where trust and loyalty mean everything, that's the real currency. It is time to redefine success - winning the pocket, heart and mind of consumers - by delivering exceptional experiences consistently.” Offering his thoughts, Akash Tiwari, Co-Founder, Team Marksmen Network, said, “In today's hyper-connected world, customers have an abundance of choices at their fingertips. Merely offering a product or service is no longer enough; capturing mindshare and loyalty hinges on delivering exceptional customer experiences. Every interaction, from initial awareness to post-purchase support, shapes perceptions and forges lasting bonds. By meticulously crafting seamless, personalized journeys that anticipate needs and exceed expectations, we can transcend transactions and forge deep, emotional connections with our customers. Prioritizing CX is not just a strategy; it's a mandate for survival and growth in an era where experience reigns supreme. loyalty, and the CX Transformation Conclave saw a plethora of industry experts paint a picture of the many ways that great CX is not just good for consumers, but companies too." We also thank our Media partner ACNNewswire, Social Samosa & Startup Sotry, for their continued support and collaboration. Your dedication to our cause is truly appreciated, and we are grateful for the invaluable contribution you make to our efforts. About Team Marksmen Through an array of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms, using a variety of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, Team Marksmen helps senior industry decision makers navigate through issues of critical importance and informs their world-view for better decision-making. Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 20 events with 300+ domestic and international B2B and B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences. The organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fits their unique industry and context. Through content shared via its flagship website, Marksmen Daily, and print magazine ‘in Focus’ focused on business, leadership, and lifestyle, they help advance the practice of management. Meanwhile, through strategic initiatives like Marksmen Media, it helps organisations achieve their objectives through a plethora of bespoke digital and content strategies.



