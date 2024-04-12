

Seven HKTDC-organised lifestyle and licensing events will launch from late April, covering lifestyle products and licensing industry, including the Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle, Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, Deluxe PrintPack Hong Kong, Hong Kong International Licensing Show and the Asian Licensing Conference.

The fairs feature over 7,000 exhibitors from some 30 countries and regions.

Home InStyle introduces a brand new image and the acclaimed World of DeLuxe PrintPack Zone will spin off from the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair to debut as DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong.

The seven events run during the prime sourcing period in late April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and AsiaWorld-Expo, generating greater synergies for cross-industrial and cross-sectoral collaboration. HONG KONG, Apr 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong has always been known for its rich blend of Chinese and Western cultures, generating a thriving cultural and creative ecosystem that has become one of the economic-growth engines. The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host seven events covering lifestyle products and licensing industry in April. These include the Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle from 20 to 23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Exhibitions and conferences will follow in the next week – the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair from 27 to 30 April at the HKCEC, the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and concurrently the debut DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong at AsiaWorld-Expo, as well as the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference from 27 to 29 April at the HKCEC. These seven events further promote Hong Kong’s lifestyle and creative industries, helping the sectors seize global opportunities. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “This year, the HKTDC continues to coincide its seven events to highlight lifestyle products and licensing opportunities in late April to create more synergies. Catering to industry needs, we have redesigned the Home InStyle fair and introduced the new DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong. Global exhibitors will showcase creative designs and innovative technologies, proactively addressing three major industry trends – cultural and creative design, sustainability and multi-functionality of products. April is the prime sourcing month; these seven major events will provide a comprehensive platform for global exhibitors and buyers to explore bountiful business and trade opportunities across industries and sectors.” The seven lifestyle events include six products fairs and one licensing conference. These six fairs will bring together over 7,000 exhibitors from some 30 countries and regions, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United States, showcasing a wide spectrum of lifestyle products, brands and services in various categories, including houseware, fashion, gifts, printing and packaging, and licensing. The Asian Licensing Conference will gather nearly 30 international licensing industry experts to share valuable insights. Home InStyle showcases global design homeware and Fashion InStyle promotes sustainability (20 – 23 April at HKCEC) Adapting to changing markets, the HKTDC has reconfigured some fairs this year to provide more comprehensive and effective promotion and sourcing platforms. The former Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair has been integrated into Home InStyle, featuring a wide range of tableware, kitchenware, furniture and houseware products, as well as awarded designs and traditional handicrafts from around the world to meet sourcing demand for multifunctional and design products. One highlighted zone, Hall of Elegance, will feature renowned designer brands such as Topchoice, Ucome, Amercook, AmVegan and Azuda. The Cultural and Creative Corner has invited PANTONE as Colour Partner to provide trends for curating the zone. The zone will bring together around 50 exhibitors and design brands from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and more. Local exhibitor Pete’s Studio & Co will showcase their desk nameplates inspired by retro Hong Kong street signs. The new design allows buyers to personalise the nameplates with their preferred names but simultaneously preserves the nostalgic essence of Hong Kong heritage. Another major exhibition, Fashion InStyle, gathers suppliers from the ready-to-wear, garment and fashion industry. This year, the Certification & Trade Services zone debuts to provide certification services and advice to clothing manufacturers, including sustainability recognition. The Fashion Tech zone brings the latest technologies applied to clothing production and marketing. Among them, Arxy Future Lab from Luxembourg presents an immersive virtual showroom that allows users to showcase the exquisite intricacies of fashion designs, materials, and fitting effect on models in the virtual realm. This helps reduce sample production and promotes sustainability. The exhibition also features themed zones such as Corporate Wear and Urban Chic. The Athleisure zone brings fashion that combines comfort and functionality, offering buyers a diverse range of high-quality choices as athleisure booms. Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, a one-stop and comprehensive sourcing platform (27-30 April at HKCEC) The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair will bring together selected gifts from around the world. The renowned Hall of Fine Designs will feature well-known local brands such as Red A and Tiny Memory, YASHICA and Marushin from Japan, c-secure from the Netherlands, LifeBion from Italy and more. The Cultural & Creative Corner will showcase designs with local cultural characteristics and products related to intangible cultural heritage from exhibitors of Shandong and Henan provinces, who have participated in the National Cultural and Tourism IP Authorisation Series Activities 2024 under the guidance of the national Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The Hong Kong Exporters Association will organise a distinctive pavilion, and Hong Kong Smart Design Awards’ winning pieces will also be exhibited on-site. DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong debuts (27 – 30 April at AsiaWorld-Expo) The HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (Hong Kong) Limited jointly organise the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair. In response to growing demand for luxury packaging, the acclaimed World of DeLuxe PrintPack Zone spins off to launch as a separate event, DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong. The fair will focus on luxury packaging and creative packaging solutions for products covering categories such as food, cosmetics, wine, watches, and jewellery. Hong Kong exhibitor Midas Printing International Limited, winner of over 300 international awards, will showcase handcrafted chocolate and macaron boxes. The Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair helps the industry seize opportunities in e-commerce and sustainable development, with Hong Kong exhibitor Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong) Limited bringing value-added service solutions for green packaging. These five fairs will feature seminars, buyer forums, product demonstrations and fashion parades focusing on topics such as sustainable development, fashion technology, creative design thinking, silver economy and consumer market trends, enabling industries to capture global business opportunities. PANTONE will discuss interior decoration colour trends at Home InStyle. There will also be a cross-over between Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle to present pet products and fashion items together in a parade. Representatives from Coresight Research, Google and Pinkoi will analyse consumer trends and the OMO (Online merge Offline) concept at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair. The Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair will co-organise seminars with the Graphic Arts Association of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Printers Association to explore the impact of Generative AI on printing and design industry and introduce CTV (Colour Tone Value) hue control. As licensing draws global attention, show details industry trends (27 – 29 April at HKCEC) According to Licensing International, global licensed goods and services sales exceeded US$340 billion in 2022, an 8% annual growth rate. Despite the challenging business environment and ongoing impact on consumer markets, licensing industry sales continue to rise. The Hong Kong International Licensing Show is a business-expansion platform which spans regions and sectors, bringing together licensors, brands, licensing agents, licensing operators and traders from around the world, including brands such as Global Brands Group Holding Limited, Medialink Group Limited and Muse Communication (H.K.) Limited. Additionally, under the sponsorship of CreateHK by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Innovative Entrepreneur Association will set up the DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion, dedicated to promoting 45 local designers and their intellectual property licensing projects. At the concurrent Asian Licensing Conference, industry leaders will discuss global licensing business, including sustainable development in IP licensing, generative AI, new generation and IP creation, and licensing in the beauty and cosmetics industry. Digital platforms shape efficient exhibition experiences This year’s April lifestyle fairs will continue to adopt the HKTDC’s EXHIBITION+ model, integrating offline and online elements. Buyers can make purchases on-site and search for products and services on the hktdc.com sourcing platform and network through the Click2Match smart business-matching platform. In addition, during the physical exhibition, buyers can use the Scan2Match function of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors’ exclusive QR codes, save favourite exhibitors, browse product information, and continue online discussions with exhibitors during or after the exhibition. Photo download: https://bit.ly/49CBID0 (From left to right) At the press conference today, Cherrie Chong, President of Innovative Entrepreneur Association; Eric Sun, Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association; Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC; Jeffrey Lam, Chairman of the Home InStyle and Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair Organising Committee and Katherine Fang, Chairlady of the HKTDC’s Garment Advisory Committee, introduced the seven lifestyle and licensing events to be held by the HKTDC at the HKCEC and AsiaWorld-Expo this month. Home InStyle showcases global designer homeware, including the foldable cutlery set presented by Uphold Living Limited. The utensils can be folded into a box, aligning with Hong Kong’s upcoming disposable-plastic-free measures. Fashion InStyle caters to the procurement needs of upstream and downstream sectors in the industry. Exhibitor CSD Fashion Limited brings a stretchy knit composite fabric sports top with a flattering fit for high-intensity athletes. Cultural and creative designs enhance product value. The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair exhibitor Star Industrial Co. Ltd prints local traditional symbols such as the Double Happiness character and red lanterns on their food containers and other products, accentuating the characteristics of Hong Kong. The HKTDC inaugurates DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong this year. Award-winning printer Midas Printing International Limited showcases exquisitely crafted chocolate and macaron boxes. The Hong Kong International Licensing Show provides a business expansion platform that spans regions and sectors, featuring popular brands and IPs such as Ms Fatty by Plastic Thing and SHIBAINC for cross-sectoral collaborations. Picture shows the Ms Fatty product series from Plastic Thing Limited. Events details: Events Event Date Opening Hours Venue Home InStyle 20-22 Apr (Sat-Mon) 23 Apr (Tue) 9:30am - 6pm 9:30am - 5pm HKCEC Fashion InStyle Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair 27-29 Apr (Sat-Mon) 30 Apr (Tue) 9:30am - 6:30pm 9:30am - 5pm HKCEC Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair 27 Apr (Sat) 28-29 Apr (Sun-Mon) 30 Apr (Tue) 10:30am - 5:30pm 9:30am - 5:30pm 9:30am - 3:30pm AsiaWorld-Expo DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong Hong Kong International Licensing Show 27-29 Apr (Sat-Mon) 9:30am - 6:30pm HKCEC Asian Licensing Conference Websites

Home InStyle: https://www.hktdc.com/event/homeinstyle/en

Fashion InStyle: https://www.hktdc.com/event/fashioninstyle/en

Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkgiftspremiumfair/en

Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkprintpackfair/en

Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow/en Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle

Snowy Chan, Tel: (852) 2584 4525, Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org HK Gifts & Premium Fair, HK International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong

Clementine Cheung, Tel: (852) 2584 4272, Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.org HK International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference

Katy Wong, Tel: (852) 2584 4524, Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com





