  Friday, April 12, 2024
Friday, 12 April 2024, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Tau
Tau Unveils Groundbreaking Research in Logical Languages to Transform Software Development
Theories and Applications of Boolean Algebras by Ohad Asor Published

TRIESEN, LIECHTENSTEIN, Apr 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - This month, Tau has reached a pivotal milestone with the publication of Theories and Applications of Boolean Algebras, a research paper by Ohad Asor that lays the scientific groundwork for the innovative Tau Language.

Cover of Theories and Applications of Boolean Algebras by Ohad Asor

Cover of Theories and Applications of Boolean Algebras by Ohad Asor

Ohad Asor's Research: Breakthroughs in Logic and Computation

The recently published research paper by Ohad Asor, the founder and CTO of Tau, introduces significant advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with new logical languages, such as NSO and GSSOTC, designed to surpass currently widespread machine-learning methods by enabling formal proofs and reasoning over the entirety of any software developed using Tau Language. The capabilities of Tau Language are indispensable for a wide range of AI-based software, from complex and mission-critical systems to simple applications. Asor's work successfully overcomes some of the most complex problems in the field of logic and mathematics and provides efficient methods to employ logic-based AI to tackle some of the most prevalent challenges in software development.

The research covered in Theories and Applications of Boolean Algebras stands on four pillars:

  • NSO language, addressing the long-standing challenge of self-referential logic.
  • GSSOTC, a pioneering temporal logic.
  • Decidable conservative extensions to Boolean Algebras' first-order theory.
  • Related algorithms that enable complete transformation of software development processes.

Coming Up: Tau Language Alpha Release

The publication of Theories and Applications of Boolean Algebras precedes the upcoming Tau Language Alpha release which will introduce core capabilities of the Tau Language. The release will be the first step in applying the team's long-standing theoretical research in practice and will mark the beginning of the Alpha testing phase of Tau's solutions for software development, decentralized applications and more.

