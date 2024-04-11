Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Shoplazza Clinches Fast Enterprise Award for Revolutionizing B2C E-commerce Solutions

HONG KONG, Apr 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoplazza's recent achievement of the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) serves as a testament to its pioneering role in transforming B2C E-commerce solutions. This prestigious accolade underscores Shoplazza's unwavering commitment to innovation and technological excellence, particularly evident in its flagship product, Shopping Cart SaaS.

The APEA ceremony, often dubbed as the Oscars of Asian entrepreneurship, recently concluded its China Chapter in Shanghai, showcasing the vibrancy and inclusivity of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the APEA has emerged as a premier platform for honoring outstanding leaders and businesses across Asia, with over 2,000 entrepreneurs and enterprises recognized since its inception.

This year's theme, 'Empowering Asia Through Inclusive Entrepreneurship Ecosystems,' perfectly aligns with Shoplazza's mission of driving sustainable economic growth and fostering social development. By empowering entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and communities, Shoplazza aims to unlock untapped potential, drive innovation, and create inclusive opportunities for all.

Shoplazza's Shopping Cart SaaS is a comprehensive platform known for its customizable themes, streamlined order management, high-conversion marketing plugins, secure settlements, and personalized email marketing features. Trusted by over 360,000 merchants across 150 countries, Shoplazza serves as a catalyst for global business expansion, with Europe and America accounting for 40% of its consumer base.

Shoplazza's Shopping Cart SaaS is a comprehensive platform known for its customizable themes, streamlined order management, high-conversion marketing plugins, secure settlements, and personalized email marketing features. Trusted by over 360,000 merchants across 150 countries, Shoplazza serves as a catalyst for global business expansion, with Europe and America accounting for 40% of its consumer base.

Shoplazza's competitive edge comes from its highly skilled engineering team, top-tier Shopping Cart architecture with an open API, and extensive internationalization experience. These factors ensure rapid application deployment, unparalleled device compatibility, and seamless customization tailored to individual merchant requirements.

Moreover, Shoplazza has forged strategic partnerships with leading overseas media platforms such as Google, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat. These partnerships enable merchants to manage and optimize advertisements directly from the intuitive Shopkeeper platform, maximizing their reach and engagement with target audiences.

Additionally, Shoplazza offers tailored services for brand-focused sellers, including Direct-to-Customer (DTC) brand customer service and proxy operation services. These services enable merchants to focus on long-term branding and marketing strategies, confident in Shoplazza's support for their operational needs.

Looking ahead, Shoplazza remains committed to two strategic imperatives: supporting Chinese brands in replicating their domestic successes on the global stage and providing a dedicated platform for global merchants to access diverse markets. These initiatives underscore Shoplazza's unwavering dedication to fostering global business growth and innovation in the E-commerce landscape.




