

SINGAPORE, Apr 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Montage of Singapore Season 2, a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering national integration and unity, today unveiled its 6 episodes at One Farrer Hotel, Singapore. The event provided a vital platform for open, respectful dialogue on topics central to Singapore's diverse cultural landscape. Present for the event were Renuka Bhagat Arora, Masti Media Network, Desmond Tan CCMC Chair, QueenTown, Biren Desai, Singapore Gujarati Society; David Soh, Chair Harmony Circle, Prantik Mazumdar, President TiE Singapore, Dr Alicia Altorfer-Ong, Deputy General Manager, Ray of Hope, to name a few. Montage of Singapore Season 1 was celebrated by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in their newsletter as one of the top three shows showcasing Singapore’s diverse tapestry. The series' primary objective is to unite residents and build a cohesive nation.



Renuka Bhagat Arora, Founder, Masti Media Network, dressed in black at the center of the bottom row, along with Season 2 panelists The episodes of Montage of Singapore Season 2 are set to debut on digital platforms - Masti Media Network's LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/mastimedianetwork), Facebook (www.facebook.com/radiomasti24x7) and Youtube (www.youtube.com/@RadioMasti24x7Singapore/streams) handle from April 15-20, 2024, daily 6:00 p.m. Montage of Singapore extends heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed panelists, partnering organizations, and production partners for their unwavering support and commitment. Special thanks are extended to Peoples Association, Harmony Circle, SINDA, Republic Polytechnic, Ray of Hope, Singapore Kindness Movement, The Art Of Living, TiE Singapore, vLookUp.ai, ACRES for their invaluable contributions to the success of the series. The Production partner for the series is : Nin9 Studios and Digital Media Partner is Radio Masti 24x7. Season 2 of Montage of Singapore features insightful episodes, each delving into crucial facets of national integration. From celebrating Singapore's cultural tapestry to exploring the altruistic spirit of its residents, the series encapsulates the essence of unity in diversity. Noteworthy panelists, including esteemed figures such as- Anbarasu Rajendran (CEO SINDA), Dr William Wan (Singapore Kindness Movement), Manisha Seewal ( Corporate Leader and Community Volunteer), Rahul Gokhale (Corporate Leader and Volunteer, ACRES) , Preeti Dubey (Leadership Coach and Community Volunteer),Shailesh Venkatesh (Banker and Volunteer Art of Living), Ravi Agarwal (Diversity Coach & Facilitator), Nilanjana Sengupta (Author), Desmond Tan (CCMC Chair, Queenstown Community Centre), Krishnamani Kannan(Investor and Multipreneur), Kanchana Gupta (Founder vLookUp.ai and Diversity Champion), Narinder J Singh (Entrepreneur, Investor, Philanthropist), Dr Alicia Altorfer-Ong, (Ray of Hope), Priyali Kamath (Corporate Diversity Leader), Sanjana Singh (Student Nanyang Polytechnic), Ika Khairiah (Artist), Priyadarshini Sharma (Corporate Leader and DEI Champion), Somnath Adak, (Chairman ICAI SG), Amit Gupta (Chairman TiE Global) , Nurina Syakirah (Republic Poly), Tan Guo Jun and Radha Govinda Dasa (Republic Polytechnic). Renuka Bhagat Arora,Founder, Masti Media Network quips, "Montage of Singapore Season 2 reaffirms our unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, empathy, and unity within our diverse community. Through ongoing engagement and meaningful dialogue, we aspire to cultivate a future where the richness of diversity is embraced, and a harmonious spirit of unity thrives." About Montage of Singapore Season 2



About Masti Media Network



Masti Media Network, acclaimed for its flagship brand Radio Masti 24x7, is the premier live Bollywood radio station serving Southeast Asia. Established in 2009. Masti Media Network is a reliable media partner for Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Ministry of Communications and Information, and Ministry of Manpower. Evolving from its initial three-hour daily broadcasts on Mediacorp XFM96.3, Masti Media Network expanded in 2016 to become a 24/7 independent digital platform with cutting-edge studios. The network now creates visually compelling series of national importance, with support from the National Integration Council. For further details visit https://radiomasti.com.sg/index.html. For more information, contact:

