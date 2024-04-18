HONG KONG, Apr 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Junee Limited, a well-known interior design company in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on April 17, 2024 (Wednesday) under the ticker symbol "JUNE", marking the company's formal entry into the international capital market.

The company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited ("OPS HK"), provides quality interior design, fit-out and maintenance services to both residential and commercial clients in the Hong Kong interior design market. The interior design service involves preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients' design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings. Fit-out work generally includes any activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

OPS HK also provides a broad range of repair and maintenance services including routine home condition upkeep services. OPS HK won the Muse Design Award in 2020, and was the given Most Valuable Companies in HongKong Award 2020 by Mediazone.

