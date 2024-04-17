

SINGAPORE, Apr 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In today’s digitally connected world, consumers tend to expect every business to be fully searchable for product information, location, operating hours with an easily accessible website online. According to recent GoDaddy global research, 90% of small businesses surveyed said they felt that digitalization of their business was either very important or quite important to them. With so much opportunity to share with your business with people in your local area and around the world, it is likely many businesses are considering how to build a stronger online presence this year. GoDaddy shares six tips to help build a website to help a business be visible online and serve as a professional hub for your digital presence. 1. Consider the purpose of your website. When you know your business so well, it can be easy to get caught up in the design and functionality of what you know instead of what you would like consumers to know about your business. Take time to decide what is the purpose of your website and how do you want viewers to engage with it. It is a good idea to be very clear on the front page of your website on what your business offers. For example, a restaurant owner might want to show their location and menu images, while retailers might focus on showcasing their products for sale, and businesses selling experiences might consider videos and content as the best way to generate excitement before prompting a booking or inquiry. 2. Tell your story creatively. As a business owner, consider what might set you apart from everyone else in a similar business. Perhaps, it is the story behind why you do what you do. Videos, images, and blog content could be a great way for prospect customers to get to know your brand personality behind your business, as well as your story behind your business. This can lead to deeper connections with your target audiences which could positively impact the growth of your business and help to set you apart from the competition. 3. Be clear about your call-to-action. One way you could generate leads from a website is by having a clear call-to-action. The type of call-to-action you use could vary depending on the product or service your business offers. What would you like prospective and current customers to do on your website? Buy a product, learn more about your business by reading your blog, know where to find you on a map, see what your business does and how it might help the viewer solve a problem. It is important that your call-to-action be prominent on your website and encourages your customers to take a next step. 4. Start simply with lots of room for growth. It’s easy to get excited thinking about all the different website features and functions you could incorporate, but it’s important to pay close attention to what you really need to get started. A simple website is both easy and cost-effective to build, it can be easier for customers to navigate and come away with the information they were looking for. Starting simply can also allow you to find time to focus on updating with fresh quality content, fast loading speeds, and mobile optimization. 5. Focus on your target audience. Have a clear idea about who your target audience is and focus on delivering an exceptional online experience for them. There are many things about your target audience that could influence the design, function, and content on your website. Some key questions could include: How old are they? What activities do they like to do? How do they communicate? How do they consume content? The answers to all these questions can help you create a website that resonates with your target audience and can effectively communicate how your products or services solve their problems or fit with their lifestyle. 6. Choose the right website tools and hosting provider: Once you have determined the strategy for your website, the next step is to build it. The good news is that today there are tech tools that help to make it quick and easy to build and maintain a website without having a technical degree. GoDaddy Website Builder for example, offers templates, images, features text and other information to help you easily build a professional website for your business. You may choose to have your website hosted by the same provider where you have registered your domain, for a more integrated experience.Creating a home for your business on the internet can be a way to help you grow your business and stay engaged with your customers for many years to come. And now might be the best time to get started. For more information on how GoDaddy can help your small business get started online: https://www.godaddy.com/en-ph About GoDaddy



GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online. GoDaddy’s easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.com.



