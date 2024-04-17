

Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India, Apr 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, bags ten prestigious awards at the 2024 Stevie Awards, the world’s premier business awards platform. The company received global recognition winning several awards along with its customers, for various innovative campaigns with Ooredoo Group, SonyLIV, Decathlon, and The Times of India. The company also won several awards for technology and product innovation and for building a strategic partner approach to customer service. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier awards for achievement in business, conferring recognition for achievement in programs for 22 years. CleverTap wins big at the Global 18th Annual Sales and Customer Service awards held at the Bellagio, Las Vegas, and 11th Annual Stevie Asia-Pacific Awards for excellence in technology development, building solutions for businesses, and creating a holistic approach to customer service from onboarding to support to success. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are open to all organizations worldwide, and recognize the achievements of sales, customer service, and professionals. Stevie recognized organizations across the globe and this year witnessed more than 2,300 nominations for Stevie Sales & Customer Service Awards and over 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region in categories such as Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Innovative Management, and Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. The awards that CleverTap won this year include: CleverTap winning together with customers: Ooredoo and CleverTap win gold for innovation in business information apps, for revolutionizing app engagement with a holistic approach to customer engagement

The Times of India and CleverTap win gold for innovation in general information apps, for pioneering AI-powered personalization behind the news headlines

SonyLIV and CleverTap win bronze for innovation in entertainment apps, for revolutionizing real-time sports entertainment for the 19th asian games campaign

Decathlon and CleverTap win bronze for innovation in shopping or e-commerce apps, for revolutionizing retail by crafting advanced personalized shopping experiences Product Innovation Awards: CleverTap bags gold for innovation in business-to-business products & services as the all-in-one pioneer in customer engagement and retention solutions for businesses

CleverTap wins silver for its achievement in product innovation category, for revolutionizing customer engagement with innovative solutions

CleverTap bags silver for innovation in technology development Customer Service Awards: CleverTap wins gold for being a strategic partner in growth through customer-centric service innovation for its customers and gets recognised for innovation in customer service management, planning & practice category

CleverTap bags silver in best customer engagement initiative category for building a holistic approach to customer engagement, from onboarding, support to success

CleverTap wins silver for revolutionizing customer experience becoming a strategic partner in the customer journey in achievement in customer experience category Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by a rigorous process of evaluation with the average scores of more than 100 distinguished industry practitioners in February and March. “The 11th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our awards banquet on 24 May.” “We are honored to have bagged multiple awards at the 2024 Stevie Awards. Stevie 2024 is special for us as we have received multiple recognitions across various domains, including our products, customer service, and collaborations with customers while innovating solutions for each industry. It is a testament to our relentless pursuit of helping our customers achieve their business goals by maximizing customer lifetime value,” said Sidharth Malik, CEO, CleverTap. He further added, “This recognition underscores the importance of being a strategic partner to customers and understanding each customer's unique priorities and delivering measurable outcomes. These award wins are as much for our fellow CTzens as they are for our customers. It is the dedication and efforts of teams across functions that has helped us do the award-winning work. The Stevie wins will further motivate us to continue innovating and exceeding expectations.” About CleverTap CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalised experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalised journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics encompassing every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimise each experience in real-time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement. The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale. CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John’s, and Tesco. Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:

