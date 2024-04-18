Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Thursday, 18 April 2024, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Crown Digital
Crown Digital Spearheads the Future of AI in F&B with Ella the Robobarista at AIM Global
Ella the Robot Barista Leaves Imprints in Barcelona and Kuala Lumpur to Shape Global AI Guidelines, Sets Sights on Participating in Asia Pacific Industry Conferences

  • Ella, Singapore's first AI-led robot barista by Crown Digital, showcased its partnership versatility at the Palm & Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference & Exhibition and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, and looks to participate in further industry conferences across the Asia Pacific region.
  • Crown Digital proudly announces its participation in AIM Global, the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing, reflecting its commitment to advancing the safe, sustainable, and inclusive use of AI.

SINGAPORE, Apr 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Crown Digital, Singapore’s first full-stacked F&B tech startup and the creator of Ella the Robot Barista, has joined AIM Global, the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing.

Crown Digital joins AIM Global as the first Singaporean company together with a diverse range of companies and institutions globally to support its ultimate goal of “progress by innovation” globally by harnessing the possibilities of frontier technologies. This strategic collaboration reflects its commitment to advancing safe, sustainable, and inclusive use of AI in industry and manufacturing.

On being part of AIM Global, Keith Tan, CEO and Founder of Crown Digital shared “This partnership affirms Crown Digital’s belief in responsible adoption of AI technologies for industrial development globally. We are proud of Ella’s recognition as a positive use case in driving the autonomous future of F&B, especially with the recent resurgence of AI and Robotics. We look forward to the opportunity to drive AIM Global’s vision, priorities and key initiatives related to AI with international stakeholders in both private and public sectors,” Keith Tan, CEO and Founder of Crown Digital

Guided by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), AIM Global promotes the responsible development and deployment of AI and frontier technologies. Aligned with the UN Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda, AIM Global shapes a digital future that is open, secure, and beneficial to all.

AI technologies are transforming industry and manufacturing, offering unprecedented opportunities for increased efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. However, the adoption of these technologies also brings ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and the imperative for inclusivity. As a new member, Crown Digital is excited to contribute to AIM Global's mission of unlocking the full potential of AI for industry.

Continuing its support to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and recognising the importance of sustainability and responsible consumption, Crown Digital has also partnered with Terrascope, a global decarbonisation SaaS platform that supports enterprises in their green transformation. As part of their collaboration, Crown Digital worked closely with Terrascope to measure the carbon footprint of six coffees featured on their Ella menu, encompassing both cradle-to-gate and cradle-to-grave analysis.

Crown Digital, a Singaporean start-up aimed to propel the future of F&B through its autonomous solutions, has since grown to establish itself as a tech-driven enterprise to bring gourmet coffee to lovers of the aromatic beans globally through partnerships with Ella the Robot Barista across multiple industries.

At the 35th Palm & Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference & Exhibition that took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, conference attendees were served with a special blend of hot chocolate and mocha infused with MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oils. This innovative pairing showcased the potential for combining advanced technology with health products and the endless possibilities to such partnerships in elevating brand experiences.

Crown Digital continued to elevate its partnership versatility when it demonstrated successes of payment gateway integration at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, through a collaboration with e&, one of the largest telecommunications and digital services providers in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Conference attendees got to witness the swift and seamless process and integration from ordering, payment to receiving their customised order of the high-quality caffeine beverage made by Ella.

Singaporeans can also conveniently experience a cup of Ella’s brew by paying using DBS Paylah! or PayNow. This is powered by Crown Digital’s integration with DBS MAX, DBS Bank’s end-to-end cashless collection solution for businesses.

There is no rest planned for Ella just yet as Crown Digital sets its sights on participating in various industry conferences around the Asia Pacific region, including major cities such as Bangkok, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Osaka, as it continues to establish itself as a trailblazer in the emerging robotics and automation space and not just a F&B startup.

About Crown Digital

Full-stack start-up Crown Digital began with the goal of delivering a contactless coffee experience gourmet experience to the world’s growing community of grab-and-go commuters. Its creation, ELLA, the one of world’s first successful robot barista, humanised technology and demonstrated the potential of robotics and AI to re-invent the commuter lifestyle experience and re-energize urban retail. As ELLA deploys across major Asian transit hubs and retail locations, Crown Digital brings its expertise and insights to find new ways to create social value through robotics. The company strives to re-imagine and re-invent consumer-facing robotics to become the leading inventor, operator, and distributor of future-ready solutions.

For media enquiries, please contact ella@preciouscomms.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Crown Digital
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Engineering, Artificial Intel [AI], Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
e& life joins Dubai FinTech Summit as a Powered By sponsor  
Apr 18, 2024 20:56 HKT/SGT
DC Healthcare Rides the Wave of Success with New Openings at Publika and Bukit Indah  
Apr 18, 2024 19:33 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and NGK to Jointly Develop Hydrogen Purification System from Ammonia Cracking Gas  
Thursday, April 18, 2024 4:01:00 PM
Crown Digital Spearheads the Future of AI in F&B with Ella the Robobarista at AIM Global  
Apr 18, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Microex Launches Web3.0 Financial Trading Solution - Pioneering Innovation in Financial Technology  
Apr 18, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches All-New Land Cruiser "250" Series in Japan  
Thursday, April 18, 2024 12:39:00 PM
Fujitsu and Oracle collaborate to deliver sovereign cloud and AI capabilities in Japan  
Thursday, April 18, 2024 10:14:00 AM
The Executive Centre Announces Record Revenue in FY2023 Annual Results  
Apr 18, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Research on Treatments for Alzheimer's Disease Based on Its Pathological Mechanisms Recieves Award for Science and Technology (Research Category)  
Thursday, April 18, 2024 9:53:00 AM
All-New Triton Confirmed as First Double-Cab Pickup Truck to Achieve 2024 Five-Star ANCAP Safety Rating  
Thursday, April 18, 2024 8:22:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Vision 2024
10   May
MUMBAI, INdia
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       