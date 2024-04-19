Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Exito
Rapid Evolution in Philippines' BFSI Sector: BFSI IT Summit 2024 to Illuminate Transformation

MANILA, Apr 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in the Philippines are undergoing a profound transformation, fueled by a surge in mobile penetration, the proliferation of Fintech solutions, and accelerated technology adoption. Notably, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) forecasts a substantial uptick in the banking system's total assets, soaring from PHP 23.7 trillion in 2021 to PHP 26.5 trillion by the conclusion of 2023. As the BSP actively champions digitalization initiatives within the banking industry, including advancements in digital payments and the establishment of the Digital Banking Transformation Office, the landscape of BFSI in the Philippines is primed for innovation and growth.

In light of these dynamic shifts, the stage is set for the 23rd Edition of the BFSI IT Summit. This invitation-only, in-person event is exclusively designed for technology and innovation leaders within the BFSI community in the Philippines. Bringing together over 150 distinguished attendees, including CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, Heads of Digital Transformation, Heads of IT and Innovation, IT Infrastructure experts, and other luminaries in this domain, the summit promises to be a transformative experience.

About the 23rd Edition of BFSI Summit:

The 23rd Edition of the BFSI Summit which will be held on May 24, 2024 at Sofitel, Manila, Philippines, stands as a pivotal moment in the advancement of the banking, financial services, and insurance sector in the Philippines. This prestigious event serves as a gathering point for esteemed technology and innovation leaders within the BFSI community, offering an exclusive opportunity to explore the current trends, confront challenges, and seize emerging opportunities that define the industry's trajectory. By prioritising the imperative of digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technology, the summit is poised to empower attendees with indispensable resources and perspectives essential for navigating the dynamic landscape of BFSI in the Philippines.

VIP Keynote speakers:

1. Benjamin E. Diokno, Monetary Board Member,Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas,Republic of the Philippines
2. Joselito R Basilio, Principal Economist,Department of Budget & Management,Republic of the Philippines

Other Distinguished Speakers:

Aubin Arn Nieva: Director of the Data Security and Compliance Office at the National Privacy Commission, Republic of the Philippines.Albert Tinio: Co-Chief Executive Officer at GoTyme Bank, contributing insights on digital banking and fintech innovations.Melvin M. Ramis: Chief Technology Officer at Tonik, offering expertise in technology-driven banking solutions.JC Principe: Chief Information and Transformation Officer at FWD Insurance, providing strategic perspectives on digital transformation in insurance.Samir Khare: Chief Information Officer at UNO Digital Bank, sharing insights on digital banking strategies and technological advancements.Dan Villaroman Ramirez: Senior Vice President - Head of Transformation Office at ING, offering valuable insights into organizational transformation and innovation.Amaneci Grace De Silva: SVP, ETO Change The Bank - Shared Services Technology Head at Security Bank, contributing expertise in technological advancements and shared services.Paolo Salcedo: Head of Virtual Banking, Maybank.

About Exito

Exito, meaning success in Spanish, is committed to the success of its customers. Hosting over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally each year, Exito brings together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and based on extensive research and industry insights, Exito's conferences facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For more information on the BFSI Summit, Philippines, visit here.

For Media Enquiries, contact:
Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)
Email: Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com
Enquiry@exito-e.com
Exito Media Concepts

 




