Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 19, 2024
Friday, 19 April 2024, 16:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: SMC Entertainment, Inc. / Plato Technologies Inc
SMC Announces Marketing Agreement with Plato Technologies. Inc.

Boca Raton, Florida, Apr 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SMCE) SMC / (PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce a marketing agreement and collaboration with Plato Technologies Inc. 

Plato Technologies specializes in AI content disruption and AI management systems. The collaboration will enable the Company to market Plato's platform directly to web and content development teams. The companies have agreed on a revenue sharing agreement after deducting individual client acquisition costs.

"This is just the beginning." stated Erik Blum CEO of SMC, “We are very excited to be engaged with Plato to further our development and building of our internal AI foundation. The success of any ML/ AI program is data points and content management. Plato excels at both management of those data points and providing a cohesive platform to execute on.  We believe we can successfully market their platform and in turn gain valuable access to its archived content. Content is key in assimilating market data. We want to utilize that content in our market driven machine learning program for trading. The synergies are huge and provide us an accelerated platform to execute on our business plan".

“Since our inception, we are continuously setting a new standard on what Generative AI and Generative Intelligence represents to the capital markets. Our network allows us to authentically connect the communities our data and content represents to the verticals we support. This partnership represents a best of class opportunity to leverage our technology across SMC’s growing ecosystem” Bryan Feinberg, Plato’s CEO and Founder commented.

About Plato Technologies Inc.

Plato is an Ai powered content and syndication network that curates the latest in data intelligence across today's most innovative market verticals. The platform is designed to provide an ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector specific real-time data intelligence across 45 Market Verticals and 35 Languages. Plato's in-house syndication network currently syndicates content to over 1900+ Publisher websites for deep and authentic connectivity to the communities.For Information on Plato, visit https://platodata.network / https://zephyrnet.com

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com.

Press Release Contact:

Erik BlumChief Executive Officer
SMC Entertainment, Inc.

Ron HughesChief Operations Officer
SMC Entertainment, Inc.
ron.hughes.operations@gmail.com
360-820-5973

 

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

SOURCE: SMC Entertainment, Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: SMC Entertainment, Inc. / Plato Technologies Inc
Sectors: PE, VC & Alternatives, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Avance Clinical Showcases Clinical Excellence at World Orphan Drug Conference in Boston, April 23-25  
Apr 19, 2024 21:45 HKT/SGT
SMC Announces Marketing Agreement with Plato Technologies. Inc.
  
Apr 19, 2024 16:03 HKT/SGT
First-ever Mazda CX-80 Crossover SUV Unveiled in Europe  
Friday, April 19, 2024 12:50:00 PM
Prestigious titles for top developers at the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)   
Apr 19, 2024 11:30 HKT/SGT
Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Uniting Visionaries at the 2024 Digital Transformation Summit Philippines  
Apr 19, 2024 11:23 HKT/SGT
22nd Edition of Cyber Security Summit: Thailand to Convene Esteemed Panel of Industry Leaders  
Apr 19, 2024 10:11 HKT/SGT
The Rapidly Evolving Real Estate Landscape: Redefine Real Estate Summit Connects Key Players in South East Asia  
Apr 19, 2024 10:11 HKT/SGT
Eesee Implements Blockpass for Compliance in Digital Assets Marketplace  
Apr 19, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu develops technology to convert corporate digital identity credentials, enabling participation of non-European companies in European data spaces  
Friday, April 19, 2024 9:17:00 AM
Rapid Evolution in Philippines' BFSI Sector: BFSI IT Summit 2024 to Illuminate Transformation  
Apr 19, 2024 08:02 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Vision 2024
10   May
MUMBAI, INdia
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       