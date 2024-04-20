

LONDON, Apr 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The London EV Show, UK's largest EV event, has made a powerful comeback for its fourth edition. To be held in ExCeL London on November 26-28, 2024, the show promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever. Building on the remarkable records of the past editions, #levs24 is all set to welcome 15,000+ attendees, 350+ exhibitors, 180+ speakers and 70+ media partners from across the world.

"The response to LEVS 2023 exceeded all expectations," said Shariq Abdulhai, CEO of the London EV Show. "As we are all set for the 4th edition, we are poised to elevate every aspect by bringing together a powerful cross-section of the EV world." Key Highlights of the 3rd Edition: - EV Enthusiasts Converge: With over 7,300+ business visitors from the entire EV value chain, the event displayed great enthusiasm towards electric vehicle adoption. - Supportive Policy: The London EV Show unveiled groundbreaking initiatives outlined by London’s Deputy Mayor for Transport, showcasing the city’s ambitious plans for the electric vehicle infrastructure. - Cutting Edge Exhibition: Including renowned brands like Tesla, Ford, Tofco, Hedin Automotive etc, #levs23 hosted 220+ exhibitors showcasing all the latest and greatest from the EV landscape. Link to the full list of Exhibitors 2023 - Experts On Stage: Over 150+ speakers including key figures like the Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, De Jack Chambers | Minister of State | Department for Transport (Ireland), Jon-Ivar Nygård | Minister of Transport |Ministry of Transport (Norway) graced the event with their valuable presence, shared groundbreaking insights and made remarkable announcements. Link to the full list of Speakers2023. - Media highlights: With participation of 120 journalists, the event got featured by renowned publications like BBC, Forbes, Business Insider, The Business Standard and Daily Express, BloombergNEF (BNEF), IOT Now, The EV Report, IBT UK etc. Link to the full list of Media Partners 2023. - Launchpad for Innovation: #levs23 witnessed important product launches from established industry players including Exicom's UK market entry, Lotus' new charge solutions and the debut of EKOENERGETYKA's Axoneasy 400, were the important highlights of the event. - Global Attendance: With the participation of more than 4000 companies, the growth of the EV industry was palpable on the floor. Link to list of participating companies. Link to the list of participating companies.





With an exceptional track record of the past edition, this year's London EV show will exceed all expectations by convening the EV industry in its entirety. From hosting brilliant minds at a top notch conference to showcasing latest innovations from top ev players, #levs24 is all set to set a new benchmark in the global EV industry. The show promises to be even bigger and more influential than ever before featuring Test drives tracks, networking zones, micro mobility zones, product launch area, workshops, startup acceleration programmes, ministerial sessions, expert-led panels and much more. Registration for the London EV Show 2024 is now open. REGISTER YOUR INTEREST HERE For more details contact:

