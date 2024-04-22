Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS)
SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024 to captivate audiences on April 27 and 28 at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay
A Spectacular Showcase of Indian Classical Arts themed Virasata: Celebrating a Timeless Legacy of Arts which Commemorates 75 years of SIFAS

SINGAPORE, Apr 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) commemorates its 75th year of enriching Singapore's cultural landscape, it has announced two key highlight events of the much-anticipated SIFAS Festival of Arts, which will be held at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay on April 27 and 28. The celebration by SIFAS is jointly organised with SIFAS Productions Limited (SPL).

"Rukmini Kalyanam", Dance Drama by Kalakshetra Foundation in collaboration with SIFAS

Established in 1949, SIFAS has been a cornerstone of Indian cultural heritage in Singapore, fostering art and cultural appreciation through its diverse disciplines. 2024 marks SIFAS' Diamond Jubilee, a significant milestone for the non-profit organisation committed to nurturing talent and promoting Indian fine arts in the region. As Singapore transitions into a global arts hub, SIFAS continues to uphold its mission of preserving and promoting Indian cultural heritage while embracing multiculturalism.

"Classical Confluence", Hindustani & Carnatic Jugalbandhi by Jayateerth Mevundi and Abhishek Raghuram

The SIFAS Festival OF Arts 2024, in its 20th year, is an iconic event in SIFAS' cultural calendar, which celebrates the institution's legacy as the heart and hub of Indian arts in Singapore. Themed 'Virasata: Celebrating a Timeless Legacy of Arts,' this year's festival also serves as a curtain-raiser to SIFAS' 75th-year anniversary celebrations that will extend throughout the year.

https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20240422.SIFAS3.jpeg
Event Details are as follows:

Event: "Rukmini Kalyanam", Dance Drama by Kalakshetra Foundation in collaboration with SIFAS
Date: April 27 (Saturday)
Venue: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981
Time: 7:00 PM
Open to: Public
Tickets: SISTIC - https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/rukmini0424

Event: "Classical Confluence", Hindustani & Carnatic Jugalbandhi by Jayateerth Mevundi and Abhishek Raghuram
- Karthik Nagraj on Violin
- Arjun Kumar on Mridangam
- Pandurang Pawar on Tabla
- Milind Kulkarni on Harmonium
Date: April 28 (Sunday)
Venue: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981
Time: 7:00 PM
Open to: Public
Tickets: SISTIC - https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/classical0424

For the detailed schedule, please visit https://www.sifas.org/sifas-festival-of-arts-2024.html or for further information please contact +65 6299 5929

About Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) https://www.sifas.org/

Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) is Singapore’s pioneer academy in imparting knowledge of Indian classical music, dance, and visual arts. Founded in 1949, SIFAS is a non-profit Indian cultural organisation characterised by a high level of artistic and academic excellence across all disciplines. Its philosophy is portrayed in its motto in Sanskrit, which states: ‘Kala Samskrithi Lakshanam’ – Art Characterises Civilisation. Academic excellence underlies SIFAS’ approach with a structured curriculum, internationally accredited examinations, and in-depth teaching and artistic guidance. More than 60,000 (approx.) graduates and students educated and trained at SIFAS provide principal support to other Indian cultural groups and contribute to the development of the Arts in Singapore and the region by further pursuing their education in the Arts locally and internationally and sustaining their commitment and passion as artistes, producers, programmers, managers, teachers and leaders in the Arts industry. The Society began humbly with only 12 members. Today, it has over 2000 members and 1800 students, and 30 teachers, with a pan-Indian curriculum of 18 disciplines that reflects the cultural diversity of a vast country with an ancient heritage.

LOGOS:

75th year celebration of Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS)

Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS)

SIFAS Productions Limited (SPL)

 

Media contacts:

Menaka Gopalan
SIFAS & SPL
+65 9389 6841
menaka.gopalan@sifas.org 

Prachi Chavan
Bloomingdale Public Relations Pte. Ltd.
prachi@bloomingdalepr.com 

 




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Art, Music & Design, Regional
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

