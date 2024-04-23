

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Nutifood, a leading Vietnamese dairy company, is opting for one of SIG’s latest packaging innovations – the highly convenient on-the-go SIG DomeMini carton bottle. The small-size carton pack will offer consumers in Vietnam all the convenience of a plastic bottle and the sustainability benefits of a carton pack. Nutifood will launch its Varna brand premium adult nutrition milk in SIG DomeMini. Varna Colostrum offers a targeted nutrition formulation for adults to improve immunity. The introduction of this product in the on-the-go carton bottle SIG DomeMini, which is now available for the first time in Southeast Asia, marks a pivotal shift, as in the past Varna products have only been available in plastic bottles. The transition to a bottle-shaped carton pack provides a solution that offers a better plastic-to-product ratio, while also standing out to consumers with its sleek and distinctive design. Mai Thanh Viet, Vice President (Marketing) at Nutifood: “We are leading the way, not only with our innovative products, but also with our sustainable packaging choices. Switching from plastic bottles to the SIG DomeMini carton bottle sets a new precedent in Vietnam for captivating and sustainable on-the-go packaging. We are fostering a new era of responsible consumption, empowering our consumers to make more eco-conscious choices, without any compromise on convenience while they enjoy their favorite beverage on the move.” SIG DomeMini offers a uniquely ergonomic and eye-catching design. The central SIG DomeMiniCap can be easily opened and closed by adults of all ages, resealed and easily stored for use at different times of the day. The main material of the SIG DomeMini carton bottle, designed for full recyclability, is FSC™-certified paperboard made of forest-based renewable material. SIG DomeMini is manufactured using 100% renewable electricity and has a lightweight and space-saving design. Angela Lu, President & General Manager Asia Pacific at SIG: “The market for on-the-go beverages offers immense potential and our SIG DomeMini carton bottle captures perfectly the ‘paperization’ trend for less plastic packaging. We work together with Nutifood to bring more sustainable packaging solutions to the market in Southeast Asia.” The SIG DomeMini 12 Aseptic filling machine is capable of aseptically filling 12,000 packages per hour – in a total of seven volume sizes from 180 to 350 ml on one and the same filling machine with volume change in just 15 minutes. This maximizes efficiency and flexibility, providing an excellent return on investment for beverage manufacturers. About SIG SIG (FSC™ trademark license code: FSC™ C020428) is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better – packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out. Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website. For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog Picture caption:

