Source: MGTO
(Second overseas roadshow of 2024) MGTO unveils mega roadshow and presentation seminar in Singapore this Thursday (25 April) to tap into overseas markets

SINGAPORE, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Following the first mega overseas roadshow of 2024 held successfully in Tokyo, Japan this March, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will soon unveil its second overseas promotional event in Singapore. The program includes a four-day roadshow and a presentation & networking seminar namely the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart”, to be unveiled in advance this Thursday (25 April). Singaporean visitors and members of the travel trade will be offered a window onto Macao’s strengths as a MICE and travel destination. The event aims to attract more Singaporeans to Macao for leisure and MICE travel, as part of the endeavor to expand the Southeast Asian market.

Macao and Singapore industry operators explore “tourism + MICE”

MGTO will lead a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Singapore and organize the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” on 25 April. Industry participants from Singapore will be introduced to the strengths of Macao’s tourism and MICE industries. A business networking session will also be held on site for the travel trade from both sides to connect and forge partnerships, in turn boosting mutual visitations.

Spectacular roadshow teems with “tourism +” in Macao

The mega roadshow in Singapore will be held at Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre) from 25 – 28 April. Designed after Rubik’s Cube, a special space is created with colorful key visual that manifests the vibrant scene of Macao’s cultural diversity and harmony blended with the unique splendor of “tourism +”.

The roadshow will feature numerous themed booths and interactive games. The Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao and Air Macau will also run booths to promote their newest tourism facilities and products. Singaporean residents can experience Macao from a kaleidoscope of angles.

Multichannel promotional campaign reaches potential visitors

MGTO has progressively unfolded an array of promotional initiatives in advance in Singapore for the mega roadshow. A themed webpage (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-singapore-roadshow) is launched. Singaporean travel KOL, The Travel Intern, has started spotlighting the event on various platforms since early April. Starting this week, information about the roadshow has been released on radio, newspapers, light boxes, mega exterior LED screens of shopping centres as well as MGTO’s platforms on social media, which widens the event’s presence together with several KOLs’ promotions. It is hoped that the marketing campaign can attract more locals to the event for an experience of Macao’s “tourism +”, in turn boosting visitor arrivals from Singapore and Southeast Asia for international market development.

Average daily Singapore visitor arrivals increase twofold in the first quarter

At present, Singapore ranks as the eighth largest international visitor market for Macao. In the first quarter of 2024, there were 25,623 visitor arrivals from Singapore to Macao. The average daily volume of Singaporean visitors recovered to 82.6% of the level in the first quarter of 2019 and increased by 263.1% compared with the first quarter of 2023. Two airlines (Air Macau and Scoot) currently operate regular direct air service between Macao and Singapore with two flights daily.

Promotional events towards international markets

This year, MGTO actively rolls out mega promotional events. In addition to the mega roadshows in Tokyo and Singapore in March and April respectively, the Office will unfold more roadshows in Jakarta (Indonesia), Seoul (Korea), Bangkok (Thailand) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) for a showcase of Macao’s “tourism +” offerings. To support industry partners to explore business opportunities, destination presentation and networking seminars will be held concurrently for the travel trade there. Moreover, MGTO will continue to engage in major regional and international travel fairs to raise Macao’s international profile and presence as a travel destination.

Enrich special offers to boost destination appeal

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO has launched the scheme “My Treats for You” of special travel offers for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region). To attract international visitations to Macao, 250,000 gifts are rolled out including special offers on air tickets, cross-border transportation, hotel accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets. Targeting Singapore as a visitor market, MGTO partners with Air Macau and travel agencies in Singapore and Macao to launch different special offers to attract Singaporean visitors and expand the diversity of travel markets.

About Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)

Main Responsibilities of Macao Government Tourism Office

In accordance with Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) Government’s strategy of positioning and developing Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) serves as the public entity responsible for implementing, analyzing and assisting in formulating the tourism policies of the Macao SAR to enhance Macao’s reputation as a quality destination.

For more information, visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/

Media contact:
media@macaotourism.gov.mo




