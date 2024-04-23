Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: EM2AI Pte. Ltd
EM2AI Revolutionising the Dental Industry: New AI Products Promise Transparent Treatment Plans for Patients
- Official launch EM2Clinic - an industry-leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Patient-centric cloud solution
- Official launch of Artificial Intelligence X-Ray Dental Condition Detection and Automated Dental Charting (ADC) systems
- Generative AI Dental Treatment Plan (GATP) currently undergoing trials; slated to be launched in 2H2024

SINGAPORE, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - EM2AI Pte. Ltd., (“EM2AI” or the “Company”) an Artificial Intelligence (AI) dental healthcare company based in Singapore today announced a groundbreaking development poised to reshape the landscape of dental care, with the launch of its pioneering dental AI product. Scheduled to go live later this year, this innovative tool aims to provide dentists and patients with unparalleled transparency and accuracy in treatment planning, marking a significant leap forward for the dental industry.

Mr Ryan San, Chief Executive Officer of EM2AI expressed profound enthusiasm about the forthcoming launch, stating, "Our new dental AI product represents a culmination of years of rigorous research and development, supported by key government agencies such as AI Singapore that have been tasked to promulgate the usage of AI in Singapore. With this revolutionary technology, we are empowering both dentists and patients with the ability to access transparent treatment plans devoid of bias or preference, ensuring full disclosure and transparency in every aspect of dental care."

Powered by cutting-edge generative AI algorithms, this groundbreaking solution analyses a comprehensive array of patient-specific data, including medical, dental, and social history, demographics, concerns, and investigations. By leveraging this wealth of information, EM2AI is pioneering a transformative approach to formulate optimal dental treatment plans, heralding a new era of precision and integrity in dental healthcare.

EM2AI has developed and successfully deployed the Artificial Intelligence X-Ray Dental Condition Detection and Automated Dental Charting (ADC) systems in all Q & M Dental clinics in Singapore. These are integrated into the Q & M app that is now available to the public for download.

EM2AI is now in the early stages of rolling out the Generative AI Treatment Plan (GATP) in selected outlets for testing with the view for a full rollout in due course. This ground-breaking AI-driven system is designed to support dentists by enhancing the speed and accuracy of diagnosing and creating treatment plans for their patients. The core advantage of GATP lies in its ability to minimise and remove perceived or unperceived biases or preferences that a dentist might hold, thus improving the transparency, reliability, consistency, and quality of dental diagnoses and treatments.

“EM2AI's integration of AI in dentistry addresses patients' concern about excessive or insufficient treatment recommendations, fostering an ethical dental approach that patients are actively pursuing. AI Singapore is committed to driving Singapore's journey as an AI-first nation. We want to continue supporting our local enterprises as they innovate with AI integration in their offerings, striving to elevate consumer experiences and make a positive impact on society," said Mr Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation, AI Singapore.

Furthermore, EM2AI's model represents a new business paradigm within the dental industry through its Software as a Service (SaaS) offering. The SaaS platform ensures that dental clinics, regardless of their size, can offer state-of-the-art and personalised treatment plans to their patients, fostering a more inclusive and advanced dental care ecosystem. Through continuous updates and improvements, EM2AI's system promises to evolve alongside advancements in AI and dental medicine, ensuring that dentists are always equipped with the most effective tools to serve their patients.

With this launch, the Company also plans to seek investors and strategic partners, both locally and overseas, for the next phase of the Company’s growth plans.

About EM2AI

EM2AI Pte. Ltd. ("EM2AI") is a 49%-owned company of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI) focusing on developing AI-powered solutions, including a cloud-based Integrated Dental Management System (“EM2Clinic’’) that facilitates patients and clinic management in an efficient way.

For more information, please contact: Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd
Wayne Koo - wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sg +65 9338-8166
Derek Yeo – derek@waterbrooks.com.sg +65 9791-4707

Proud Investor Relations partner: https://www.waterbrooks.com.sg/ and https://www.shareinvestorholdings.com/

