

SINGAPORE, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Unlocking ADHD, in collaboration with Tay Guan Hin, Creative Chairman of BBDO Singapore and author of the best-selling Penguin book "Collide," recently presented "Where Art and ADHD Collide," a groundbreaking event held at ARTitude Galería in Singapore. This unique occasion celebrated the fusion of creativity, diversity, and the intersection of art and mental health. Taking place on Monday, April 22, 2024, the event is honored by the presence of Lee Chen Ee, Group Director of Innovation and Transformation at Singapore Health Services, as the guest of honor. Her attendance highlighted the importance of using creativity to raise awareness and promote mental health. Ms. Moonlake Lee, Executive Director of Unlocking ADHD, also graced the event as a special guest, sharing invaluable insights and personal perspectives on ADHD. Unlocking ADHD is a charity and social service agency that empowers ADHDers and their families to live life to the fullest.





The evening featured a diverse lineup of exceptionally talented artists with ADHD. Among them was Khaitama D. Sun, fondly referred as Khai, Singapore's sole artist who created artwork with drumsticks that synchronized with the rhythm of words. Khai’s unique talents were showcased as he simultaneously crafted two masterpieces with his left and right hands, marking Singapore's first-ever live painting. The painting is called "Rhythmic Dance of Chaos ".Additionally, artist Rachel Elena Tng, a late-diagnosed autistic ADHDer, presented her captivating live painting titled "The World According To " which received warm applause from the audience. Attendees had the opportunity to bid on these extraordinary creations, with proceeds benefiting both the artists and Unlocking ADHD. Sales of all books also contributed to Unlocking ADHD's cause. Lee Chen Ee, Group Director of Innovation and Transformation at Singapore Health Services, “It is most heartening that this event brings together individuals from all walks of life, different occupations, and different industries, for a common goal – to promote acceptance, awareness and celebration of neurodiversity. I hope we can all continue supporting initiatives such as these that promote a movement towards inclusion and understanding.” Guan Hin Tay, book writer, Collide remarked, "This sensorial experience demonstrated how the unique thinking of individuals with ADHD could revolutionize the world, much like the unexpected fusion of ideas in my book 'Collide' leads to extraordinary creation."



Moonlake Lee, Executive Director of Unlocking ADHD, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to be part of this unique event. Our aim is to celebrate the artistic talents of individuals with ADHD and foster an inclusive space for dialogue and understanding."



Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder of Mett.AI, curated the concept of Singapore's first-ever live painting by an ADHD artist, influenced by "Collide." He remarked, "Art can empower people from all walks of life and serve as a healing element in everyday life. I am grateful to Tay Guan Hin for the opportunity to be part of this project."



'Where Art and ADHD Collide' served as an event and a movement toward acceptance, understanding, and celebration of neurodiversity. It transcended the traditional event format, creating an inclusive space for dialogue and appreciation of diverse talents.



The evening was a resounding success, with a diverse audience comprising corporate leaders, educational pioneers, media influencers, and community members who champion creativity and inclusivity. Together, they supported the ADHD community through the transformative power of art, marking a significant step toward acceptance, understanding, and celebration of neurodiversity. About Unlocking ADHD



Unlocking ADHD is a registered charity and social service agency under the National Council of Social Service in Singapore with a mission to Empower ADHDers and their families to live life to the fullest. The Unlocking ADHD website (www.unlockingadhd.com) is the most comprehensive online resource on ADHD in Singapore. The charity runs events to support ADHDers, and has also developed a FREE RESTART ADHD Starter Kit for adults. It is also responsible for the first community study on ADHD in Singapore. Unlocking ADHD also supports over 3K members via a private Facebook Community Group and over 800 members on Discord. About Guan Hin Tay, Author Tay Guan Hin, Creative Chairman of BBDO Singapore, has significantly impacted the creative industry, showcasing his talent across global agencies like Saatchi & Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Grey, and Leo Burnett. His digital engagement strategies have elevated brands such as Visa, Unilever, Audi, MOHH and Shell, effectively enhancing their market presence and addressing business challenges. His debut book, "Collide: Embracing Conflict to Boost Creativity," published by Penguin, quickly became an Amazon and Straits Times best-seller. Guan Hin has over 300 creative awards and notable roles, including Jury President at Cannes Lions and other prestigious events. A revered keynote speaker, he has shared his expertise at TEDx, Cannes Lions, and with top firms like Tencent and Meta. Passionate about mentoring, he founded Singapore's first student awards and actively supports young talent development. His leadership in innovation was highlighted during his presidency of the Asia Professional Speakers Association, marking him as a prominent figure in fostering creativity and nurturing future generations in the creative sector.



For media contact:

Ganesh S

Mett.AI

ganesh@mett.ai





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Unlocking ADHD

Sectors: Daily News, Regional, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

