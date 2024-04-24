

HANOI, Vietnam, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In anticipation of the biennial analytica Vietnam Exhibition scheduled for 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, the analytica Convention 2024 emerges to bridge the gap year, offering an alternative platform for industry stakeholders. Hosted by analytica Vietnam, this event will take place on May 16th at the Melia Hotel Hanoi, promising a comprehensive exploration of the latest advancements, trends, and challenges shaping the analytical and laboratory technology sector. Supported by the Key Laboratory of Analytical Technology for Environmental Quality and Food Safety Control (KLATEFOS), VNU, and VNU Key Laboratory of Geo-Environment and Climate Change Response, the one-day convention comprises of a full-day conference program featuring three distinct streams focusing on the “Emerging Contaminants in Food, Pharma, and Environment”, alongside engaging tabletop presentations by industry leading exhibitors. With over 20 sponsors expected to gather, a diverse array of more than 30 conference sessions, and an audience exceeding 400 delegates, the event promises an immersive and enriching experience for all attendees. The convention will commence with opening speeches from the Minister of Science and Technology in Vietnam, followed by Daniel Shi, the Project Director of analytica Vietnam from the event organizer, MMI Asia, Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Messe München GMBH (MMG). The conference programme boasts an extensive lineup of keynote presentation and panel discussions offering attendees invaluable insights and networking opportunities. Renowned speakers from academia and the industry will share their expertise on a wide array of topics, including pivotal trends and strategies that shapes the spheres of Food, Pharma, and Environment. Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions on a wide range of topics, including: - Emerging persistent organic pollutants and their impact on environmental chemistry (Prof. Dr. Pham Hung Viet): Professor Viet will shed light on newly discovered pollutants and the challenges they pose, offering valuable insights and solutions for environmental scientists and chemists. - The evolving role of food testing in the coming decades (Dr. Nguyen Hung Long): Dr. Long will explore the changing landscape of food safety and quality control, outlining the crucial role food testing will play in the future. - Utilizing UV spectroscopy with signal transformation for multicomponent dosage form analysis (Assoc. Prof. Vu Dang Hoang): Associate Professor Hoang will delve into a novel analytical technique, showcasing its potential to revolutionize the analysis of complex pharmaceutical formulations.



A highlight of the analytica Convention 2024 will be the tabletop exhibition, featuring leading companies such as ITS Vietnam, DKSH Vietnam, HTI Scientific, Anton Paar Vietnam, LGC, IKA Vietnam, Merck Vietnam, Việt Anh JSC, Kimteco Co.,ltd, ACI Sciences, LMS Technologies Vietnam, Mettler Toledo, Navis, and LabVietConnect, showcasing their latest products and solutions. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge instrumentation, software platforms, and laboratory equipment, engaging directly with industry representatives to address their specific needs and requirements. "We are thrilled to host the analytica Convention 2024 in Vietnam, providing a stage for the industry’s leading players to gather and share critical topics, trends, and strategies in analytical sciences," said Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia. "This convention serves as a catalyst for driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and advancing the industry as a whole. We look forward to welcoming participants from across Vietnam and beyond to this exciting event." Registration for the analytica Convention 2024 is now open. For more information and to register, please visit www.analyticavietnam.com/analytica-convention-2024. Additionally, booth applications for the highly anticipated analytica Vietnam 2025 are now open. Sign up now to take full advantage of the Early Bird Rate, available until May 30th, 2024, with limited spaces available. About analytica Vietnam analytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe München, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies, exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from April 2 to 4, 2025 at the SECC – Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found at https://www.analyticavietnam.com/. About analytica worldwide Messe München is the world’s leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de. About MMI Asia Pte Ltd MMI Asia is a full subsidiary of Messe München GMBH (MMG) established in 1992 and one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMG to promote global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe München fairs worldwide. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. About Messe München GmbH Messe München GmbH is one of the world's leading trade fair organizers with more than 50 trade fairs for capital goods, consumer goods, and new technologies. Every year, Messe München organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. The company's mission is to create innovative, sustainable, and profitable platforms for its customers to do business and connect with their target markets. Contact:

