Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:

Source: Representing Animals Foundation
Dogs Thrive on Vegan Diets, Demonstrates the Most Comprehensive Study So Far

WINCHESTER, ENGLAND, Apr 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The longest, most comprehensive peer-reviewed study so far has demonstrated that dogs fed nutritionally-sound vegan diets maintain health outcomes as well as dogs fed meat. The study, published in leading scientific journal PLOS ONE, comprehensively assessed the health of 15 dogs by analysing blood cells and biochemistry, blood nutrient levels, urine, veterinary clinical parameters, and monthly pet owner questionnaires. The dogs were fed solely vegan diets based on pea protein for an entire year - just under one tenth of an average dog lifespan, or around seven human years.

Dr. Linde with 'Rylee'Dr. Linde with 'Rylee'

Overweight or obese dogs lost weight, whilst the remainder maintained normal weight. No clinically significant changes occurred within blood and urine. Blood levels of amino acids and vitamins were all generally maintained.

In a few cases, previous deficiencies following a meat-based diet either improved or disappeared, including L-taurine and L-carnitine (important for cardiac health), vitamin D (indispensable for immunity and bone health), and folate (required to produce red blood cells).

The study was particularly interesting, given recent suggestions that peas might contribute to heart disease in dogs in the US. Although no credible evidence has been found, such concerns have persisted in some quarters. In the current study, dogs were fed pea-based vegan pet food, for one year. Blood markers of cardiac health were assessed, with no signs of heart disease found. Indeed, in some cases indicators of cardiac health improved.

Stated lead researcher, veterinarian Dr. Annika Linde from the Western University of Health Sciences near Los Angeles says, "Evolutionary adaptations have resulted in a digestive system that enables dogs to maintain health on nutritionally complete omnivorous diets, including those free of animal ingredients. Our study offers new evidence on outcomes in clinically healthy dogs who thrive without consumption of animal-derived ingredients. Notably, foods produced independent of factory farming are also more sustainable and ethical."

Study co-author Dr. Melgarejo highlighted the potential environmental benefits of such diets, "If dogs and cats in the U.S. were their own nation, they would rank fifth in global meat consumption, surpassed only by Russia, Brazil, USA, and China, according to the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability."

Veterinary Professor Andrew Knight has published several of the key studies in this field, including very large-scale studies showing that both dogs and cats normally achieve equivalent or superior health outcomes, when fed nutritionally-sound vegan diets. He also analysed the environmental benefits of vegan pet diets in a major recent study. He stated that "If all the world's dogs went vegan, it would save more greenhouse gases than those emitted by the UK, land larger than Mexico, and 450 million additional people could be fed with food energy savings - more than the entire EU population. With 13 studies now demonstrating good health outcomes achieved by nutritionally-sound vegan pet diets, and several others demonstrating major environmental benefits, a compelling case now exists for environmentally-friendly vegan pet diets."

Contact Information:
Andrew Knight
Veterinary Professor of Animal Welfare
andrew.knight@winchester.ac.uk

SOURCE: Representing Animals Foundation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Representing Animals Foundation
Sectors: CyberSecurity, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mitsubishi Power Begins Commercial Operation of Seventh M701JAC Gas Turbine in Thailand GTCC Project; Achieves 75,000 AOH To-Date  
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 4:19:00 PM
MC and Denka Sign J/V Agreement in Fullerene Business  
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 4:02:00 PM
Mitsubishi Motors Posts Record Sales in the Philippines in FY2023  
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 12:56:00 PM
NEC Develops High-speed Generative AI Large Language Models (LLM) with World-class Performance  
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 12:25:00 PM
Dogs Thrive on Vegan Diets, Demonstrates the Most Comprehensive Study So Far  
Apr 24, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Graid Technology Announces Software Update, Delivers Enhanced Levels of Data Integrity and Business Continuity  
Apr 23, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
China Medical System: New Drug Application of Desidustat Tablets Accepted in China  
Apr 23, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Mojave Lights Up the Yuma Desert in Live-Fire Demonstration  
Apr 23, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
2024 U.S. Open Polo Championship(R) Closes Out Historic High-Goal Season at the Sport's Premier Destination in Palm Beach County, Florida  
Apr 23, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle forge global business opportunities  
Apr 23, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Vision 2024
10   May
MUMBAI, INdia
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
analytica convention 2024
16   May
Hanoi, Vietnam
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       