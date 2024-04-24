Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Legacy Credit Sdn Bhd
Legacy Credit Emerges as a Substantial Shareholder in VCI Global
Strategic Partnership Set to Expand Financial Services in ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Legacy Credit Sdn Bhd ("Legacy Credit" or the "Company"), a recognised entity in the financial services sector, is pleased to announce a substantial investment exceeding 5% stake through a private placement in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”). Under this shares placement agreement, Legacy Credit will invest $2.5 million in VCI Global. This positions Legacy Credit as a substantial shareholder, reflecting its strategic commitment to enhancing financial solutions and expanding its influence across the ASEAN region.

L-R: Nelson Goh, Director and CEO of Legacy Credit and Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global
L-R: Nelson Goh, Director and CEO of Legacy Credit and Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global

VCI Global, known for its expertise in Corporate Finance, has a proven track record of facilitating SMEs in achieving Nasdaq listings, which is critical for companies aiming to tap into international markets. This partnership is expected to leverage Legacy Credit's robust financial network and VCI Global's technical prowess to foster substantial economic growth and innovation.

Mr. Nelson Goh, Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legacy Credit commented, “Our significant investment in VCI Global is more than a financial venture; it's a strategic alliance. With this move, we aim to blend VCI’s esteemed capabilities with our innovative approaches to open up new pathways for ASEAN SMEs on global platforms such as Nasdaq.”

Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global stated, " We are delighted to welcome Legacy Credit as a valued investor. Their confidence in VCIG underscores our reliability and investment potential. Legacy Credit’s investment will boost our business, accelerate our growth trajectory, and drive long-term value for our stakeholders, demonstrating our commitment for further company growth."

This strategic investment marks a milestone for Legacy Credit, highlighting its commitment to facilitating broader economic opportunities and enhancing its portfolio of financial services. Through this collaboration, Legacy Credit aims to further its vision of delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in ASEAN and beyond.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Legacy Credit Sdn Bhd
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The South China Sea: A Nuanced Understanding Required  
Apr 24, 2024 21:12 HKT/SGT
Kontent.ai Introduces Mission Control and New Brand Identity, Leading a New Era of Content Management  
Apr 24, 2024 20:51 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich's Joint Venture Kicks Off TricValve Clinical Trial in Mainland China  
Apr 24, 2024 18:59 HKT/SGT
Legacy Credit Emerges as a Substantial Shareholder in VCI Global  
Apr 24, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Begins Commercial Operation of Seventh M701JAC Gas Turbine in Thailand GTCC Project; Achieves 75,000 AOH To-Date  
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 4:19:00 PM
MC and Denka Sign J/V Agreement in Fullerene Business  
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 4:02:00 PM
Mitsubishi Motors Posts Record Sales in the Philippines in FY2023  
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 12:56:00 PM
NEC Develops High-speed Generative AI Large Language Models (LLM) with World-class Performance  
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 12:25:00 PM
Dogs Thrive on Vegan Diets, Demonstrates the Most Comprehensive Study So Far  
Apr 24, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Graid Technology Announces Software Update, Delivers Enhanced Levels of Data Integrity and Business Continuity  
Apr 23, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Vision 2024
10   May
MUMBAI, INdia
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
analytica convention 2024
16   May
Hanoi, Vietnam
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       