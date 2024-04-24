Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 18:59 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited
OrbusNeich's Joint Venture Kicks Off TricValve Clinical Trial in Mainland China
Enhances Patients' Quality of Life with Minimally Invasive Transcatheter Therapy

HONG KONG, Apr 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited (“OrbusNeich” or the “Group”; stock code: 6929), a major global medical device manufacturer specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures, announced today that the Group’s joint venture OrbusNeich P+F Company Limited (“ON P&F”) has commenced the clinical trial for the TricValve Transcatheter Bicaval Valve System (“TricValve”), to treat patients with hemodynamically relevant tricuspid insufficiency and caval reflux, on April 22, 2024 across Mainland China.

The CE-marked medical device was named a Breakthrough Device and an Innovative Medical Device by the FDA in the United States and NMPA in China, respectively. It has effectively treated a 56-year-old patient with severe tricuspid regurgitation, marking the commencement of the clinical trial across Mainland China.

Led by principal investigator Prof. Ge Junbo, Academician Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, and his team, the clinical trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of TricValve. Prof. Ge Junbo had himself performed the implantation procedure on a patient. A team of experts of Zhongshan Hospital, one of the 13 medical institutions participating in the trial, believed the groundbreaking therapy could potentially revolutionize treatment options for patients, offering them new hope and improved outcomes.

Mr. Peter Peh, General Manager of OrbusNeich P&F, said, “We are pleased to see TricValve moving into clinical trial, marking the first successful implantation of a percutaneous transcatheter bicaval device in a patient by cardiologists in Mainland China, to address severe tricuspid valve regurgitation. Before that, patients with this valvular heart disease are typically deemed unfit for open-heart surgery. They had limited treatment options, and had to endure severe symptoms and a shortened lifespan. With the advent of TricValve, patients can look forward to having better quality of life and live longer. It is our privilege to offer this life-changing therapy to patients. As our first patient has been doing exceptionally well after the procedure, we hope to extend relevant care to more patients in the future.”

Via ON P&F, the Group has ventured into the structural heart domain. In addition to TricValve, ON P&F also has a comprehensive pipeline of structural heart interventional devices, including Vienna Aortic Valve, a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) product; Vienna Mitral Valve — Replacement, a transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) product; Vienna Pulmonary Valve — Replacement, a transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement (TPVR) product, and balloon expandable valves, which are complementary additions to the Group’s series of self-expandable heart valve devices. The strategic move has opened doors for the Group to new opportunities in the transcatheter valve replacement and repair market recording double-digit growth in recent years. The notable shift from traditional open-heart surgery to minimally invasive transcatheter therapies will present the Group with substantial growth potential in the medium and long term.

About TricValve

TricValve, a transcatheter bicaval valve system, is comprised of two self-expanding biological valves used to treat patients with hemodynamically relevant tricuspid insufficiency and caval reflux. The prostheses are implanted percutaneously into the superior and inferior vena cava without disturbing the native tricuspid valve. It is especially intended for use for patients at extreme risk or who are inoperable for open surgical therapy.

TricValve obtained the CE Mark in 2021, received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA in 2020, and was granted an Innovative Medical Device designation by the NMPA in 2022.

About OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited

OrbusNeich is a major global medical device manufacturer specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OrbusNeich sells its products in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. It is also actively expanding into neuro vascular intervention and structural heart disease. As at December 31, 2023, OrbusNeich has more than 240 granted patents and published patent applications worldwide. Its in-house R&D team has more than two decades of product development experience and has developed world-leading proprietary technologies.

For more information, please visit the Group’s official website: https://orbusneich.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited
Mar 7, 2024 17:20 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich Achieves Record-High Revenue and Net Profit of US$154 Million and US$45.1 Million Respectively, Recommends Final Dividend Payment of HK10 cents per Share
Nov 27, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich Acquires 84% Stake in Indonesian Distributor PT Revass for Approximately US$15 Million
Nov 23, 2023 09:15 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich Adds Drug-eluting Balloons in Product Portfolio Through Acquisition of Eucatech AG
Aug 17, 2023 17:52 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich FY2023 Interim Net Profit Triples to US$25.2 Million, Total Revenue Increases by 18.2% to US$81.4 Million
May 8, 2023 17:58 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich Kicks Off Clinical Study of Scoreflex TRIO, Completing China's First PCI Intervention Procedure with High-Pressure, Three-wire Scoring Balloon Dilatation Catheter
Mar 28, 2023 17:28 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich Plans to Set up Its Largest R&D and Production Base in Fuchun Bay New Town, Hangzhou, the PRC
Mar 8, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich Announces First Annual Results After Listing, Record Revenue of US$136.8 Million, Adjusted Net Profit Up 25% to US$26.7 Million
Dec 23, 2022 15:10 HKT/SGT
Shares of Major Global Medical Device Manufacturer OrbusNeich Medical Group Commence Trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
Dec 13, 2022 10:10 HKT/SGT
Major Global Medical Device Manufacturer OrbusNeich Medical Group Announces Details of Proposed Listing on the Main Board of HKEX
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       