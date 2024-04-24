Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Kontent.ai Introduces Mission Control and New Brand Identity, Leading a New Era of Content Management

NEW YORK, Apr 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a digital-first world, content is a strategic asset. Yet organizations seeking to maximize returns on their content are facing greater demands on their content operations than ever before, such as demands for more relevant content, delivered in near real time through a range of channels and across many devices. That's why Kontent.ai has introduced Mission Control, the Content Management (CMS) industry's first data-rich content operations dashboard that gives enterprise content teams complete visibility over their content and team workflows. Backed by a bold new brand, unveiled today, Kontent.ai is leading a new era of content management, driving meaningful outcomes for organizations worldwide.

Kontent.ai is leading a new era of content managementKontent.ai is leading a new era of content management

As content becomes a greater strategic business asset, Kontent.ai's product innovation and bold new brand identity speak to how we see the future of modern content management.

Kontent.ai delivers a powerful blend of insights and AI acceleration

Today's content teams are expected to deliver relevant content, seamless experiences, and tangible results. This undertaking alone is challenging. Factor in the need to act quickly, while meeting strict regulatory requirements and protecting brand integrity-and that challenge becomes immense. For large organizations especially, moving content from planning to publishing can contain frustrating bottlenecks and inefficiencies. But you can't fix what you can't see. And you can't optimize what you can't measure.

Kontent.ai's Mission Control, a first in the CMS world, is solving this black box of content operations. With actionable insights into workflow efficiency, team performance, author workload, and more, content teams can take targeted action to improve their processes and results. Mission Control is a critical complement to Kontent.ai's AI capabilities, another industry milestone. Leveraging AI to accelerate authoring, localization, translation, legal review, and ongoing maintenance and governance of content can deliver a radical step-change for organizations.

"Over the past six months, our teams have been developing a powerful suite of enterprise-grade capabilities, including Mission Control, designed to deliver transformational outcomes to our clients across their entire content operations," said Mark Ruddock, CEO of Kontent.ai.

As Kontent.ai solves both long-standing and emerging gaps in content management-through central access to data insights and AI accelerators across the content value chain, matched by tight governance-Kontent.ai customers are already seeing tangible advantages, like:

  • Streamlined processes, with an 80% decrease in content administration costs
  • Exceptional digital experiences, leading to a 286% increase in customer engagement
  • A measurable return on their investment, of 320% or more

As Kieran McGuire, Platform Product Manager from British Red Cross, said, "Everything about Kontent.ai has contributed to remarkable time savings for us. Their clear and user-friendly interface makes creating and publishing content easy, whilst their straightforward API and responsive support has made life easier for our developers. We have a great relationship and can trust that our feedback is heard and changing needs are adapted to. Overall, we're thrilled!"

Kontent.ai's new brand is a bold signal of what's to come

Today also marks the unveiling of Kontent.ai's new brand identity and website, both clear expressions of how the software vendor sees the future of modern content management.

Refreshingly plain-spoken. A focus on real customer stories with quantifiable outcomes. Self-paced discovery of industry solutions, use cases, and product capabilities: Kontent.ai's website caters to audiences who want to deeply explore the power and possibility of the leading CMS, without having to talk to a salesperson from the get-go.

"At Kontent.ai, our mission is to think differently-leveraging emerging technologies such as generative AI-to help our customers deliver a truly unparalleled return on their content," said Mark Ruddock. "Our new brand and website reflect this. We don't want to look or sound like what you might expect from traditional players in our sector."

Discover what an unparalleled return on content means for leading organizations like University of Amsterdam, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, and UNICEF on Kontent.ai's new website at: kontent.ai.

About Kontent.aiKontent.ai's mission is to help the world's leading organizations achieve an unparalleled return on their content. In the industry's first AI-powered CMS, content teams plan, create, and optimize content and deliver it to any channel-quickly, securely, and flexibly. Kontent.ai is designed to support organizations with exacting governance requirements, often in highly regulated industries and with complex content value chains. Tight permissions control all operations; enterprise-grade security and privacy keep content safe. With a demonstrated ROI of 320%, Kontent.ai customers, includingâ€¯PPG, Elanco, Zurich Insurance, Cadbury, and Oxford University, benefit from a measurable step change in how their teams operate, increasing content velocity, mitigating risk, and maximizing yield. Kontent.ai is a Microsoft partner, MACH Alliance member, and recognized vendor by Gartner and Forrester. Learn more at: kontent.ai.

Contact Information
Vojtech Boril
Vice President, Global Marketing
vojtech.boril@kontent.ai
+420776874572

