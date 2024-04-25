

HONG KONG, Apr 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade”), the family office of Mr. Lawrence Ho, is delighted to announce its donation of a stunning art and jewellery collection to the Hong Kong Red Cross (“Red Cross"). The gift represents Mr. Ho’s and Black Spade’s commitment to social responsibility and its unwavering dedication to creating a positive impact on the community. The collection, comprising an array of 43 precious pieces from fine jewellery such as necklaces, pendants, brooches, jade to rare coins and stamps, highlights exceptional craftmanship and exquisite design. Whether these items showcase how Chinese culture is fused into everyday life through wearable art, or bear witness of momentous world events over the past several decades, they symbolise cultural heritage and are true embodiment of timeless elegance. Mr Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade, said, “Black Spade is honoured to contribute this extraordinary collection to Red Cross. Red Cross has been serving the community since 1950 with a reputable track record of providing emergency relief and humanitarian aid. We firmly believe in the power of collective action to bring about meaningful change, and we are confident that this donation will make a significant difference in the lives of those in need. We hope that our contribution will inspire others to join us in our mission to create a brighter and more equitable future for all.” Dr Lau Chor Chiu, Chairperson of the Hong Kong Red Cross, stated, "We sincerely thank Mr. Lawrence Ho and Black Spade for their generous donation. The Hong Kong Red Cross will use these art collections to support its fundraising efforts and further advance our humanitarian work, such as providing emergency disaster relief and preparedness, community health, humanitarian engagement, and special education and rehabilitation services for vulnerable communities. We hope this inspiring act of generosity will encourage more individuals and organizations to support our work and act together to build a safer, healthier and more cohesive community." Photo caption: From the left: Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and Dr Lau Chor Chiu GMSM, MH, JP, Chairperson of the Hong Kong Red Cross About Black Spade Capital Limited Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office that manages the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade’s investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, a blank check company (SPAC) sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd. About the Hong Kong Red Cross Established in 1950, the Hong Kong Red Cross is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the world’s humanitarian network serving over 190 countries. It dedicates itself to motivating people from all walks of life to put humanitarian spirit into action. With services in four main areas, namely, “Emergency Relief and Disaster Preparedness”, “Community Health Service and Education”, “Humanitarian Engagement and Education”, and “Special Education and Rehabilitation”, it provides a diversified humanitarian platform for Hong Kong citizens. Please visit www.redcross.org.hk for details.





