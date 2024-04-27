Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, April 27, 2024
Friday, 26 April 2024, 22:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mad About Marketing
Announcing Mad About Marketing - A New Member of the Digital Sukoon Private Limited Family
Mad About Marketing: Revolutionizing the Future of Marketing With Innovation and Community Engagement

MUMBAI, INDIA, Apr 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a significant development within the marketing industry, Mad About Marketing, renowned for its innovative blend of traditional and digital marketing strategies, has been acquired by industry giant Digital Sukoon Private Limited. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our quest to revolutionize marketing strategies and effectively engage audiences in today's complex media landscape.

Mad About MarketingMad About Marketing
Mad About Marketing logo

Mad About Marketing now operates under the extensive umbrella of Digital Sukoon Private Limited, boasting an impressive reach with monthly website traffic surpassing 2.5 million visitors and a robust social media following of over six million. Our combined efforts aim to transcend traditional metrics, striving to become the most trusted resource for diverse demographic groups across various platforms.

Shudanshu Kumar, founder of Mad About Marketing, commented, "Joining Digital Sukoon Private Limited is not just a step forward for our platform - it's a leap towards redefining the marketing landscape. We are dedicated to offering groundbreaking insights and strategies to master the complexities of today's marketing environment."

Highlights of the Mad About Marketing Platform:

  • Cutting-Edge Insights: Stay at the forefront of marketing with our up-to-date, relevant analyses of trends and strategies.
  • Engagement and Reach: Leverage our extensive social media presence and significant website traffic to enhance your brand's visibility.
  • Community Building: Cultivate lasting relationships between brands and consumers, breaking through the boundaries of conventional marketing.
  • Trust and Reliability: Depend on us for accurate, dependable marketing information, making Mad About Marketing your go-to source.

We invite you to join this transformative venture. Unlock your marketing potential by visiting our website at Mad About Marketing and following us on Instagram at @madaboutmarketingg for the latest in marketing insights and trends.

About Us: Mad About Marketing, now part of Digital Sukoon Private Limited, is more than just a platform; it's a community that unites brands, marketers, and consumers in shaping the future of marketing. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and community building, we aim to guide those navigating the complexities of the modern marketing world. Join us and be part of the madness that leads to success.

Contact Information:

SUDHANSHU Kumar
Founder
sudhanshu6454@gmail.com
7208016454

SOURCE: Mad About Marketing

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mad About Marketing
Sectors: Media & Marketing, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Masverse Unveils Groundbreaking Blockchain Platform  
Apr 27, 2024 02:40 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Scores Big with 'Meet the Red Legends' Event for Football Fans  
Apr 26, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Announcing Mad About Marketing - A New Member of the Digital Sukoon Private Limited Family  
Apr 26, 2024 22:25 HKT/SGT
FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences  
Apr 26, 2024 21:10 HKT/SGT
TIME Interconnect Technology Limited Announces Final Results For The Nine Months Ended 31 December 2023  
Apr 26, 2024 18:26 HKT/SGT
UK advertising reports GBP36.6bn spend in 2023  
Apr 26, 2024 17:30 HKT/SGT
CanSinoBIO CSO Shares the Latest Results of the Company's Globally Innovative Pneumococcal Vaccine  
Apr 26, 2024 15:36 HKT/SGT
Edvantage Group Announces FY2024 Interim Results  
Apr 26, 2024 13:43 HKT/SGT
Internationally Renowned Botulinum Toxin Experts Join WizMedi Bio's New Botulinum Toxin Development Project  
Apr 26, 2024 13:27 HKT/SGT
Imexpharm Corporation Hosts Shareholders, Analysts and Potential Investors at its 2024 Annual General Meeting  
Apr 26, 2024 13:16 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Vision 2024
10   May
MUMBAI, INdia
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
analytica convention 2024
16   May
Hanoi, Vietnam
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
10th World Water Forum
18  -  25   May
Bali, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       