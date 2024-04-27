

MUMBAI, INDIA, Apr 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a significant development within the marketing industry, Mad About Marketing, renowned for its innovative blend of traditional and digital marketing strategies, has been acquired by industry giant Digital Sukoon Private Limited. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our quest to revolutionize marketing strategies and effectively engage audiences in today's complex media landscape. Mad About Marketing

Mad About Marketing logo Mad About Marketing now operates under the extensive umbrella of Digital Sukoon Private Limited, boasting an impressive reach with monthly website traffic surpassing 2.5 million visitors and a robust social media following of over six million. Our combined efforts aim to transcend traditional metrics, striving to become the most trusted resource for diverse demographic groups across various platforms. Shudanshu Kumar, founder of Mad About Marketing, commented, "Joining Digital Sukoon Private Limited is not just a step forward for our platform - it's a leap towards redefining the marketing landscape. We are dedicated to offering groundbreaking insights and strategies to master the complexities of today's marketing environment." Highlights of the Mad About Marketing Platform: Cutting-Edge Insights : Stay at the forefront of marketing with our up-to-date, relevant analyses of trends and strategies.

: Stay at the forefront of marketing with our up-to-date, relevant analyses of trends and strategies. Engagement and Reach : Leverage our extensive social media presence and significant website traffic to enhance your brand's visibility.

: Leverage our extensive social media presence and significant website traffic to enhance your brand's visibility. Community Building : Cultivate lasting relationships between brands and consumers, breaking through the boundaries of conventional marketing.

: Cultivate lasting relationships between brands and consumers, breaking through the boundaries of conventional marketing. Trust and Reliability: Depend on us for accurate, dependable marketing information, making Mad About Marketing your go-to source. We invite you to join this transformative venture. Unlock your marketing potential by visiting our website at Mad About Marketing and following us on Instagram at @madaboutmarketingg for the latest in marketing insights and trends. About Us: Mad About Marketing, now part of Digital Sukoon Private Limited, is more than just a platform; it's a community that unites brands, marketers, and consumers in shaping the future of marketing. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and community building, we aim to guide those navigating the complexities of the modern marketing world. Join us and be part of the madness that leads to success. Contact Information: SUDHANSHU Kumar

Founder

sudhanshu6454@gmail.com

7208016454 SOURCE: Mad About Marketing View the original press release on newswire.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mad About Marketing

Sectors: Media & Marketing, CyberSecurity

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

