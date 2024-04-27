Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Saturday, April 27, 2024
Friday, 26 April 2024, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Bhd
Spritzer Scores Big with 'Meet the Red Legends' Event for Football Fans
Legendary players from Manchester United and Liverpool meet local fans ahead of the historic "Battle of the Reds" game

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysians had an extraordinary experience today as Spritzer, Malaysia's leading mineral water brand, hosted an exclusive "Meet the Red Legends” lunch. The meet-and-greet event, held ahead of the historic “Battle of the Reds” (BOTR) game on 27 April 2024, brought together renowned former Manchester United and Liverpool players for an unforgettable encounter.

From left to right: The legends at the lunch Quinton Fortune, Florent Sinama, Dion Dublin and Patrick Berger
From left to right: The legends at the lunch  Quinton Fortune, Florent Sinama, Dion Dublin and Patrick Berger

The "Meet the Red Legends Lunch" provided Malaysian football fans with a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the Premier League legends including Patrick Berger and Florent Sinama from Liverpool and from Manchester United, Dion Dublin and Quinton Fortune.

The legends shared and exchanged stories about their challenges, motivations, and most memorable moments during their time as professional athletes of the ‘beautiful game’. After lunch, the session continued in a question-and-answer session, sharing career anecdotes. This was followed by an autograph and photography session, allowing fans to interact with the players and secure memorabilia.

The private lunch was an unforgettable experience and attendees had the chance to create and capture moments with their favourite Premier League icons, as a prelude to the highly anticipated "BOTR" friendly match between Manchester United and Liverpool legends, happening the next day at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Spritzer aims to bring these football heroes closer to home to create unique experiences. Both BOTR and their “Meet the Red Legends” exclusive lunch celebrate sporting greatness while underscoring Spritzer's commitment to long-term and meaningful community engagement.

"Spritzer champions excellence, just like these football legends who have embodied dedication, perseverance, and leadership throughout their illustrious careers. Inspired by the game, football transcends borders to unite people and nations, by fostering a shared sense of belonging. At Spritzer, we share these values, and we are thrilled to provide a platform for fans to connect with their idols and draw inspiration from their remarkable achievements. Through events like these, we strive to create memorable experiences that bring joy to our communities and inspire others to pursue their passions with unwavering determination," said Winnie Chin, Spritzer’s Head of Public Relations.

As Spritzer continues to cement its position as a catalyst for fresh new experiences amongst Malaysians, initiatives like the "Meet the Red Legends Lunch" reaffirm the brand's dedication to cultivating active lifestyles, fostering community spirit, and sparking a desire to achieve our potential.

For more details about Spritzer, please visit our website at Spritzer Mineral Water Malaysia.

Please download the high-res images from this link.

 

About Spritzer:

Established in 1989, Spritzer Group has been a pioneer in providing Malaysians with natural mineral water sourced from a 440-acre green rainforest. Committed to innovation, Spritzer Group leads the Malaysian bottled water industry through manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of its diverse product line. From renowned natural mineral water to refreshing non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, each product is carefully crafted to meet consumer needs.

Comprising eight business subsidiaries, Spritzer Group specializes in the production and distribution of silica-rich natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, and non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks.

With over 30 years of experience, Spritzer Group is Malaysia's largest and only listed bottled water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.




Source: Spritzer Bhd
