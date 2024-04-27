

Run of fairs creates global business opportunities across industries and disciplines

Following the successful Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle fairs last week, the gifts, printing and packaging and licensing events have attracted some 4,800 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions

Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair spins off DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong HONG KONG, Apr 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong has always been committed to promoting culture, creative and IP trade, leveraging the city's unique East meets West advantages. The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) hosted lifestyle and licensing events in April, gathering global trend-setting creative products and services, and helping the industry seize business opportunities. Following the successful conclusion of Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle last week, a range of exciting fairs and conferences will continue this week. The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair runs for four days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from today until 30 April. The Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and concurrent DeLuxe PrintPack are at AsiaWorld-Expo. The Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS) and Asian Licensing Conference (ALC) are also held at the HKCEC for three days from today. The four events have attracted over 4,800 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions, while the ALC gathers some 30 international licensing industry leaders to discuss trends. These activities have created global business opportunities across industries and disciplines, consolidating Hong Kong’s role as the leading regional creative hub and IP trading centre. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “Over the years, the HKTDC has been committed to promoting Hong Kong as the regional creative hub through exhibitions, conferences and diversified activities, helping local creative industries to go global. In response to market demands, the Gifts & Premium Fair launched the Cultural & Creative Corner for the first time last year and again this year with a variety of products rich in craftsmanship, creative design, cultural characteristics and ‘intangible cultural heritage’. The Licensing Show also invited renowned museums to display their art IP licensing, as well as international brands to showcase their creative designs and IPs. The two printing and packaging related fairs provided diverse packaging, creative solutions and customised services for different products. The three fairs complement each other, facilitating cross-disciplinary cooperation, generating greater synergies to the industries.” Ms Chong also said the HKTDC is dedicated in promoting sustainable development in the business sector through its diversified support services and online-to-offline sourcing platforms, assisting the industry to promote and procure green products and solutions. The trade shows held this week include green zones, while exhibitors offering green products at other zones are also provided with green labels for buyers’ easy identification. Promoting local design brand with international cultural and creative activity The Hall of Fine Designs in the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair brings together local and international well-known brands, including Red A (Booth: 1C-G03) from Hong Kong, Yashica (Booth: 1C-E04) from Japan; c-secure (Booth: 1D-C05) from the Netherlands and LifeBion (Booth: 1D-C06) from Italy. Highlighted products include Rollink FUTO, a lightweight and collapsible suitcase by local enterprise OMG Design Factory (Booth: 1D-A03); Evopad Eco (Booth: 1C-D09), a portable multi-functional desktop tool serving as mouse pad, phone and pen holder made from recycled PET bottles which earned it a Bronze at the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards (HKSDA) 2021. The fair features a dedicated Cultural & Creative Corner, showcasing nearly 30 exhibitors. Notably, the Chinese Gifts Themed Exhibition, which is part of the 2024 National Cultural and Tourism IP Authorisation Series Activities under the guidance of the national Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Enterprises from Shandong and Henan will exhibit intangible cultural heritage products, showcasing the distinctive cultural essence of the regions. The Mainland China pavilion at the fair features a variety of lifestyle and creative products from different provinces. The Shaanxi pavilion (Booth 5E-F01-02, 04, 5E-G01-03), organised by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce, debuts this year to showcase products encompassing ancient and modern culture in the Cultural & Creative Corner. These include ceramic products, Terracotta Army themed exhibitions, trendy toys and an augmented reality App that integrates cartoon drawing and colouring. The Outdoor & Sporting Goods zone debuts this year, displaying camping equipment, dance shoes and sports products. The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (HKEA) has also organised a thematic pavilion (Booth: 5C-D02) to showcase the extraordinary design and brand strength of Hong Kong exhibitors. The winning pieces of the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards organised by the HKEA are exhibited on-site. There are cultural, creative and design elements at the HKILS. The Bring Me Home Souvenirs Series (Booth: 5G-B22), inspired by collections and exhibits of various Hong Kong public museums, are developed to infuse daily lives with the essence of art, history and science. Numerous renowned museums from Mainland China, including the Palace Museum (Booth: 5F-F03), the National Museum of China (Booth: 5F-G03), the Gansu Jiandu Museum (Booth: 5F-G03) and the Henan Museum (Booth: 5F-G03), participate in the HKILS to showcase their art IP. Plastic Thing Limited (Booth: 5G-A37), founded by Yan Ip in 2013, is well known for its character Fatty and exhibits in the HKILS for the first time. Director of Plastic Thing Limited Yip Kim Kwan together with the operators of the rising Asian IPs will speak at the Licensing Academy session tomorrow to discuss strategies for unlocking opportunities through licensing, and the major challenges they face along the way. DLAB (Design Licensing and Business Support Scheme) Hong Kong Pavilion (Booth: 5G-S01 - 5G-S45) returns to the HKILS, promoting the latest creative designs of 45 local brands. Inaugural DeLuxe PrintPack Apart from jointly organising the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, the HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (HK) Ltd have responded to growing global demand for luxury packaging products by launching the acclaimed World of DeLuxe PrintPack Zone as a separate event this year. The debut DeLuxe PrintPack features a variety of printing and packaging products and solutions for luxury goods covering cosmetics, wine, jewellery and watches. Dongguan Creative Packing Co., Ltd. (Booth: 3-B02) from Mainland China has introduced the elegant high-gloss painted humidor made from Spanish cedar wood while Midas Printing International Limited (Booth: 3-B03), winner of over 300 printing awards, joined as a local exhibitor. Focus on sustainability and innovation and technology According to the green technology & environmental services industry profile in Hong Kong published by the HKTDC Research last year, the added value of Hong Kong's environmental industry in 2021 amounted to HK$10.2 billion (US$1.3 billion), with an annual growth rate of 2.2%. The recent implementation of plastic-free measures also signifies Hong Kong’s readiness and commitment on sustainable development. Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair exhibitors seize business opportunities on the trend. Shanghai Jielong Group Co., Ltd. (Booth: 3-E15), the leading paper printing company in Mainland China, brings integrated green printing solutions to the fair. The Green Printing & Packaging Solutions zone at the fair will also be in the spotlight, with Sangil Eco and Paper Bag Co., Ltd. (Booth: 3-F02) from the Korea Pavilion showcasing eco-friendly paper bags made from recycled materials and FSC-certified timber, which demonstrate excellent loading capacity and durability. The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair also welcomes eco-friendly exhibits. Matrix Promotion Limited (Booth: 1E-B03) launches Monopoly Go Green, which uses recycled paper and FSC-certified timber and incorporates eco-friendly concepts in the game, such as building a greenhouse to earn more rent. To establish IP licensing as a sustainable development strategy, ALC invites Lisa Zhang, Co-Founder of Alfilo Brands, to discuss sustainable future in IP licensing and her experience in IP cooperation with museums in the Licensing Academy session on Day 3 (29 April). She will also explain how to use Green IP to diversify revenue streams and ensure a sustainable future. Other thematic sessions include generative artificial intelligence, the rise of new IP creation and beauty in licensing. Discussing latest industry trends The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack will feature seminars, exhibitor and buyer forums, and cultural performances focusing on sustainability, industry innovation and technology, creative design thinking, the silver economy, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area opportunity and consumer market trends. At the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, representatives from Coresight Research, Google and Pinkoi analyse consumer trends and OMO (online-merge-offline) retail concepts. Representatives from Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) and St James’ Settlement Jockey Club Upcycling Centre conduct a seminar on sustainable gifting and upcycling. The Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and The Hong Kong Printers Association will jointly organise a CTV (Colour Tone Value) seminar. Representatives from Hong Kong Open Printshop, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong and Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University will discuss the transformation and trends in printing. At a DeLuxe PrintPack seminar, local packaging designers will discuss the impact of luxury packaging on branding. Digital platform creates efficient exhibition experience Under the EXHIBITION+ model April fairs integrate offline and online elements. Buyers can continue searching for products and services on the hktdc.com Sourcing platform and network through the Click2Match smart business-matching platform. During the physical fair, buyers can use the Scan2Match function of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors’ exclusive QR codes, bookmark favourite suppliers, browse product information and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show. Photos download: https://bit.ly/3w9GGcQ Algernon Yau, Hong Kong SAR Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (middle) and Jeffrey Lam, Chairman of the Home InStyle and HKTDC Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair Organising Committee (left), and Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC (right) met exhibitors at the opening of the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair and Hong Kong International Licensing Show today. They discussed the Hong Kong SAR Government’s recently enacted plastic-free initiatives and explored business opportunities the exhibitors' cultural and creative products brought. Guests visit the exhibition and booths providing plastic-free utensils and products at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair. Guests view a booth providing plastic-free utensils at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair. The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair features a dedicated zone, the Cultural & Creative Corner, showcasing over 30 exhibitors. The Cultural & Creative Corner showcases designs with local cultural characteristics and products related to intangible cultural heritage from exhibitors of Shandong and Henan provinces, which have participated in the National Cultural and Tourism IP Authorisation Series Activities 2024 under the guidance of the national Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The Shaanxi pavilion, organised by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce, made its debut at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair. The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (HKEA) has organised a thematic pavilion and promoted the winning pieces of the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards, showcasing the extraordinary design and brand strength of Hong Kong exhibitors. The Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair helps the industry seize the sustainability trend as the Green Printing & Packaging Solutions zone showcases products, brands and services that respond to the environment, social and Corporate governance (ESG) needs of firms. The first DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong features a variety of printing and packaging products and solutions for luxury goods including cosmetics, wine, jewellery and watch. The Hong Kong International Licensing Show showcases over 550 brands and licensing properties, including arts and culture, corporate, lifestyle, sports and more. The Asia Licensing Conference gathers some 30 international licensing industry leaders to discuss licensing industry trends, including sustainable future in IP licensing, generative AI, the rise of new IP creation and beauty in licensing. Events details: Events Event Date Opening Hours Venue Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair 27-29 Apr (Sat-Mon) 30 Apr (Tue) 9:30am - 6:30pm 9:30am - 5pm HKCEC Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair 27 Apr (Sat) 28-29 Apr (Sun-Mon) 30 Apr (Tue) 10:30am - 5:30pm 9:30am - 5:30pm 9:30am - 3:30pm AsiaWorld-Expo DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong Hong Kong International Licensing Show 27-29 Apr (Sat-Mon) 9:30am - 6:30pm HKCEC Asian Licensing Conference Website

Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkgiftspremiumfair/en

Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkprintpackfair/en

Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow/en

Shuttle Bus Arrangement: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkprintpackfair/en/travel-to-fairground-awe Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department: HK Gifts & Premium Fair, HK International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong

Clementine Cheung, Tel: (852) 2584 4272, Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.org HK International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference

Katy Wong, Tel: (852) 2584 4524, Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn





