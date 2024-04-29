Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 29, 2024
Monday, 29 April 2024, 08:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Active Hub / Cleo
Total Active Hub Partners with Cleo to Enhance Rewards Engine with Blockchain Technology

LONDON, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Total Active Hub, a leader in workplace wellbeing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Cleo, a pioneering real world assets (RWA) technology platform. This collaboration marks a significant enhancement to Total Active Hub's rewards engine, integrating Cleo’s blockchain technology to offer a broader range of incentives and creating a more transparent, immutable rewards system.

Total Active Hub is renowned for empowering organisations with adaptable physical wellbeing solutions. By facilitating employee movement programs and team-building events, Total Active Hub helps workplaces prioritise physical health as a fundamental aspect of corporate culture. Recognizing the challenges of modern workplace environments, where 1 in 4 adults globally fails to meet the minimum weekly physical activity requirements, Total Active Hub and Cleo are committed to making a substantial impact. Total Active Hub research indicates that 97% of employees are motivated to exercise more with colleagues, and 73% report being more productive throughout the day as a result of being active.

Through this partnership, Total Active Hub will leverage Cleo’s innovative blockchain platform to expand its rewards offerings. Users will now have the ability to support a diverse array of causes, from tree planting to ocean plastic recovery, all aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This enhancement not only broadens the scope of user engagement but also enriches the incentive mechanisms within Total Active Hub’s programs.

Cleo’s technology platform is already trusted by global brands such as Mastercard, Lenovo, Google, and Hewlett Packard, and is set to feature over 100 UN SDG-backed causes by 2025. The integration with Total Active Hub’s system will bring a new level of scalability and choice to users, empowering them to support meaningful causes while improving their own health and wellbeing.

Tony Eames, CEO of Total Active Hub, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Cleo’s scalable and transparent blockchain solution to our users. This collaboration will not only enhance our rewards system but also allow our users to make a real difference in the world by supporting causes they truly care about."

This partnership represents a transformative step for Total Active Hub as it continues to foster a culture of health and engagement across workplaces globally. By combining efforts with Cleo, Total Active Hub is set to redefine the possibilities of workplace wellbeing programs and set a new standard in the industry.

Integration work starts today, and is expected to be live by the second half of 2024.

About Total Active Hub

Total Active Hub is a leading provider of workplace wellbeing solutions, offering dedicated programs that encourage physical activity and team cohesion. Through its innovative platform, Total Active Hub engages numerous organisations, helping them prioritize health and improve overall workforce energy and engagement.

For more information about Total Active Hub, please visit  https://www.totalactivehub.com/.

About Cleo

Cleo is a cutting-edge RWA technology platform that enables businesses, sports entities, schools, and arts organisations to generate engagement and revenue through tokenized real-world goods. With a focus on sustainability and social impact, Cleo’s blockchain technology supports a wide range of initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information about Cleo, please visit https://www.cleo.xyz

Media Contact:
Plato Data Intelligence
PlatoAiStream.com
Zephyr@platodata.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Active Hub / Cleo
Sectors: Blockchain Technology, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TAXCOM Middle East Summit 2024: Empowering Tax Professionals to Navigate a Complex Landscape  
Apr 29, 2024 12:28 HKT/SGT
StrategINK Unveils 3rd Edition of VISION'24: Pacing Today, Pioneering Tomorrow  
Apr 29, 2024 12:09 HKT/SGT
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Reports 1Q2024 Results  
Apr 29, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Total Active Hub Partners with Cleo to Enhance Rewards Engine with Blockchain Technology  
Apr 29, 2024 08:25 HKT/SGT
HKTDC unveils gifts, printing, packaging and licensing events  
Apr 27, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Masverse Unveils Groundbreaking Blockchain Platform  
Apr 27, 2024 02:40 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Scores Big with 'Meet the Red Legends' Event for Football Fans  
Apr 26, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Announcing Mad About Marketing - A New Member of the Digital Sukoon Private Limited Family  
Apr 26, 2024 22:25 HKT/SGT
FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences  
Apr 26, 2024 21:10 HKT/SGT
TIME Interconnect Technology Limited Announces Final Results For The Nine Months Ended 31 December 2023  
Apr 26, 2024 18:26 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Vision 2024
10   May
MUMBAI, INdia
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
analytica convention 2024
16   May
Hanoi, Vietnam
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
10th World Water Forum
18  -  25   May
Bali, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       