Source: BConnect Global
TAXCOM Middle East Summit 2024: Empowering Tax Professionals to Navigate a Complex Landscape

DUBAI, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With just few days remaining until the TAXCOM Middle East Summit 2024, anticipation is mounting for this premier event set to take place on April 30th, 2024, at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE.

As the tax and compliance landscape continues to evolve, tax professionals face unprecedented challenges and opportunities. In the words of Raj Bal, Global Head of Tax, Treasury & Customs at Aramex, "The tax environment we operate in today is challenging in many different ways. As tax professionals we need to respond to such challenges with agility and also ensure we empower ourselves with the right level of knowledge to appropriately advise and provide the right level of support to the business. Platforms such as TAXCOM, greatly contribute to this. Through networking with fellow professionals and also helping understand the macro environment we operate in today, we are better placed as professionals to increase our skill set and contribute towards our profession.

TAXCOM Middle East Summit 2024 serves as a critical platform for tax professionals to gather, exchange insights, and enhance their skills. Parvez Shariff, Director at BConnect Global, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "We are thrilled to host TAXCOM Middle East Summit 2024 and provide a platform for industry leaders to come together and exchange ideas. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, it's crucial for professionals to stay informed and explore innovative solutions to meet the challenges ahead."

The summit will feature engaging panel discussions and keynote presentations led by renowned industry experts along with dynamic networking sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with peers, gain valuable insights, and explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

In addition, TAXCOM Middle East Summit 2024 is proud to showcase solutions from leading providers in the industry, including CYGNET.ONE, Thomson Reuters, ClearTax, and PwC. These solution providers will demonstrate their innovative tools and services designed to streamline processes, enhance compliance, and drive business success.

"We look forward to welcoming attendees and facilitating meaningful discussions that will shape the future of tax and compliance in the region," added Parvez Shariff.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to join industry leaders, thought leaders, and professionals from across the region at TAXCOM Middle East Summit 2024.

Date: April 30, 2024
Location: Marina Ballroom - Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Register now: www.taxcom.me 

For media inquiries, please contact Aritrika Chakraborty at ari@bconnectglobal.com.




Source: BConnect Global
