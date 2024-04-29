Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 29, 2024
Monday, 29 April 2024, 16:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC
CITIC Telecom CPC Garners Multiple Ecosystem Partners Awards Reinforces Collaborative Capabilities, Drives Breakthrough Innovation & Shares Sustainable Development Results
4 Distinguished Awards from Fortinet Affirm Value of Synergy & Redefine New Possibilities

HONG KONG, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the winning of awards and accolades from multiple ecosystem partners in Q1 of 2024, recognizing CITIC Telecom CPC for its commitment to collaborate with diversified ecosystem partners to accelerate business development, drive joint development of innovative technologies, redefine transformative DICT solutions to lead the industry, deepen social innovation power and business transformation capabilities, and being the most trusted partner for ecosystem and enterprise customers.

In the past six months,  CITIC Telecom CPC collaborated with different partners to launch several innovative services, which not only infused with AI to empower “Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security” integrated platform but have also redefined information security service framework with the  introduction of TrustCSI™ 3.0 groundbreaking cybersecurity solution, the next-gen Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) service and other new solutions, these solutions and services are widely recognized in the industry. The awards and accolades we have garnered from diverse ecosystem partners underscore the power of our strategic alliance.  Through co-creation, sharing, and win-win strategies, we drive breakthrough performance with partners to lead high-quality development.

Ecosystem partners awards and accolades include:

  • Fortinet – Top Cybersecurity Mesh Partner 2023
  • Fortinet – Top Regional MSSP Partner 2023
  • Fortinet – Star Performer Award 2023 - Top Presales - Universal SASE
  • Fortinet – Star Performer Award 2023 - Product Management
  • H3C – 2023 Business Breakthrough Partner
  • Hillstone –  Strategic Partner in Hong Kong & Macau

Mr. Jacky Kwok, Chief Commercial Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, “We are honored to receive multiple ecosystem partners awards, demonstrating our deep professional knowledge and commitment to deliver robust DICT solutions. Our strategic global collaboration with Fortinet in particular has significantly strengthened our leading position in network security market, and has also empowered us to offer a wider range of solutions to effectively address the evolving customer needs across different regions. Together, we are actively collaborating with diverse ecosystem partners to push the boundaries of innovation, accelerate the development of the new digital economy, and deliver revolutionary products, technologies and exceptional value to our customers.”

Network security service provider Fortinet is one of the major partners of CITIC Telecom CPC. Under our global cooperative strategy, CITIC Telecom CPC has effectively strengthened its security service portfolio and has fostered the development of cybersecurity solution TrustCSI™ 3.0. The winning of 4 Fortinet awards has affirmed extraordinary performance of  CITIC Telecom CPC in network security  in 2023. TrustCSI™ 3.0 is a flagship network security solution of  CITIC Telecom CPC, which enhances cybersecurity services through a redefined comprehensive cybersecurity framework and enabling SOC-as-a-Service. TrustCSI™ 3.0 delivers proactive protection with 4 pivotal service pillars -  identify & predict, protect, detect, and respond & recover, and even offers vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cybersecurity practices and other professional information security services to ensure comprehensive protection for enterprises.

With the motto “Innovation Never Stops”, CITIC Telecom CPC continues to build a holistic and intelligent ecosystem while strengthening collaboration with multi-tier strategic partners, integrating resources and fostering capabilities, and sustaining its commitment to AI technology and innovative development. CITIC Telecom CPC is dedicated to integrating AI elements into its service platform, shaping the future of the industry. Delivering unparalleled comprehensive, efficient, and intelligent solutions that accelerate customer transformation, unlock untapped potential and create unprecedented value for enterprises.

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT™ private network solutions, TrustCSI™ information security solutions, DataHOUSE™ cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD™ cloud computing solutions.

With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.

With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CITIC Telecom CPC
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Cloud & Enterprise, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

CITIC Telecom CPC
Apr 25, 2024 13:07 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Becomes New VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program
Jan 16, 2024 16:50 HKT/SGT
INSYS icom Designates CITIC Telecom CPC as Selected Partner For Asia and China Markets Expansion and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Transformation
Dec 19, 2023 13:03 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Leverages AI to Push Innovation Boundaries, Garners 3 Industry Awards in Recognition of Intelligent Innovation and Professional Team's Devotion to Technical Excellence
Nov 22, 2023 18:24 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Redefines Cybersecurity With AI-Powered TrustCSI(TM) 3.0: Proactive, Compliance-focused and Empowering SOCs' Capabilities
Sept 15, 2023 12:56 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Continues to Expand Global Footprint, New PoPs in India and Brazil Boost Network Coverage across BRICS
July 21, 2023 13:19 HKT/SGT
Driving Industry Advancement Through Innovation: CITIC Telecom CPC Wins 2023 Business GOVirtual Tech Awards for First Time and Championship in the 6th Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest
May 24, 2023 16:45 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC becomes Versa Networks's First Greater China SASE & SD-WAN Managed Services Partner
May 11, 2023 18:20 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC and Veeam Deliver Simple, Safe and Secure Backup and Disaster Recovery to Empower Business Continuity for Global Enterprises
Apr 21, 2023 11:35 HKT/SGT
CITIC TELECOM CPC is the First to be Recognized as VMware Sovereign Cloud Partner in Hong Kong
Mar 28, 2023 18:43 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Launches its 3rd Security Operations Center
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       