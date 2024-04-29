Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Rockbird media Presents HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024: 'Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies' in Manila

MANILA, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As technology continues to evolve rapidly across various industries, there remains an essential focus on the humans driving these advancements. Striking a harmonious balance between leveraging emerging technologies and human expertise is crucial in navigating the evolving challenges of the industry.

In continuation of last year's successful HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting, which was held across Southeast Asia, Rockbird Media unveils the upcoming edition with this quarter's theme being “Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies.”

Scheduled to take place on June 26-27, 2024, at Shangri-La The Fort, BGC, Manila, this two-day strategy meeting will serve as a convergence point for CHROs and HR leaders across various industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, sharing the latest trends, strategies, innovations, and best practices that are shaping the dynamic landscape of human resources.

The event will feature an array of engaging activities designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of best practices and adaptable strategies for HR transformation. Highlights include keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, one-to-one meetings, breakout sessions, and the opportunity to explore booths from solution providers offering cutting-edge HR solutions and technologies.

Beyond the enriching professional insights and learning opportunities, the strategy meeting offers a conducive environment for networking and relationship-building. Attendees will have ample opportunities to connect, share knowledge, and forge meaningful relationships with over 150+ CHROs and HR leaders from various industries.

For more information, including registration details, the in-depth agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://hrleaders.rockbirdmedia.com/

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

For more information, contact lyra@rockbirdmedia.com




