

HANOI, Vietnam, Apr 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards™ 2024 came to a triumphant close, marking yet another milestone in the realm of achievable corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Mr Matthias Gelber, also known as the "green man," officially opens the summit, recognized for his strong commitment to sustainability and his iconic green shirt. Hosted by The Pinnacle Group International, in collaboration with our esteemed co-organizer, the Sustainable Technology Centre, this year's summit brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore innovative strategies and solutions towards a sustainable future. Ms Aparna Rajesh, Consultant, Sustainability & Academic Interface, Apac at Tata Consultancy Services, shares insights on leveraging employee talent, business models, and assets for impactful transformation. The event witnessed insightful discussions, engaging panels, and thought-provoking keynotes, delving into pressing issues such as climate action, diversity and inclusion, ethical governance, and community engagement. Attendees gained invaluable perspectives and actionable insights, fostering collaborations to drive positive change across sectors.



Mr Aru David, Director of Assist in the Mekong Region, moderates a panel on Efficient ESG Governance, Transforming Commitments into Measurable Actions. The panel features Mr Pham Hai Au from PwC Vietnam, Mr David Jackson from Avison Young and Ms Mai Thi Thanh Huong from Sanofi. (Left to Right) Dr. Stefan Phang, Global Director of Sustainability & Creating Shared Value at Solenis, moderates a panel on Elevating Governance from Good to Exceptional, Advocating for Diverse Talent through Actions, Not Just Words. The panel features Dr. Ir. William L Nolten from ReXil Asia, Ms Nusheen Nalwala from Tata Consultancy Services, Mr Florian Johannes Beranek from the Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce in Viet Nam, and Mr Victor Dulait from the Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Viet Nam. (Left to Right) Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, Founder of Williams Business Consultancy, moderates a panel on Opportunity and Risk: Linking ESG to Strategy for the Creation and Preservation of Sustainable Long-Term Value. The panel features Mr Andika Dwi Saputra from Evermos, Mr Ts. Mahmood Long from Sarawak Energy, Ms Vu Tra My from Home Credit Vietnam, and Mr Rahul Gupta from McKinsey & Company. (Left to Right) Highlights of the Summit: Keynote Address: Ms Aparna Rajesh, Consultant, Sustainability & Academic Interface, APAC, Tata Consultancy Services, delivered an inspiring keynote on "How Corporates Can Leverage Their Employee Talent, Business Models, And Assets to Create Deep Impact That Drives Transformational Change." Panel Discussion: "Opportunity and Risk: Linking ESG To Strategy for the Creation and Preservation of Sustainable Long-Term Value," moderated by Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, Founder and Director of Williams Business Consultancy Sdn Bhd, featured panelists including Mr Ts. Mahmood Long from Sarawak Energy, Mr Andika Dwi Saputra from Evermos, Ms Vu Tra My from Home Credit Vietnam, and Mr Rahul Gupta from McKinsey & Company. Panel Discussion: "Elevating Governance from Good to Exceptional: Advocating for Diverse Talent through Actions, Not Just Words," moderated by Dr. Stefan Phang, Global Director of Sustainability & Creating Shared Value at Solenis, with panelists including Dr. Ir. William L Nolten from ReXil Asia, Ms Nusheen Masters from Tata Consultancy Services, Mr Florian Johannes Beranek from the Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, and Mr Victor Dulait from the Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (BeluxCham). Topic: "Enhancing Healthcare Accessibility and Sustainability" featured Ms Le Thuy Anh, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, who shared insights into Vinmec's dedication to CSR & ESG principles. Topic: Ms Rohini Samtani, Sustainability Solutions Manager at S&P Global Sustainable 1, led a discussion on "ESG Ratings and Transparency: Advancing Sustainable Finance." Topic: Mr Lokender Singh and Mr Desmond Soh, Co-founders of Nutri-Buddy Pte Ltd, shared their expertise on "Sustainable Food Practices: Essential ESG Factors for the Food & Beverages Industry." The event ended with a final thought by Guest Speaker and Advisor Prof. Dr. Richard David Hames, Founder & Executive Director of the Centre for The Future and Fellow of the World Academy of Art & Science, Advisor to Sustainable Technology Centre. He encouraged attendees to continue their good efforts in CSR and ESG initiatives, emphasizing that continuous efforts will contribute to making the world a better place. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our co-organizer, the Sustainable Technology Centre, for their unwavering support and dedication in making this summit a resounding success. Their commitment to sustainability and technological innovation has been instrumental in advancing our shared mission.



S&P Global Sustainable's Sustainability Solutions Manager, Ms Rohini Samtani, leads a discussion on ESG Ratings and Transparency: Advancing Sustainable Finance. Co-founders of Nutri-Buddy Pte Ltd, Mr Lokender Singh and Mr Desmond Soh, share expertise on Sustainable Food Practices: Essential ESG Factors for the Food & Beverages Industry. We are also immensely grateful to our sponsors, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Nutri-Buddy Private Limited, whose generous support has played a pivotal role in bringing this event to fruition. Their commitment to promoting sustainable practices and corporate responsibility exemplifies the spirit of the summit. As we reflect on the success of the 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards, we are inspired and energized to continue our collective efforts towards building a more sustainable and inclusive world. Together, we can create positive change that benefits present and future generations.



Mr Pham The Dung, Deputy Director General of the State Agency for Technology Innovation (SATI) at the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam (MOST), honored the 16th Annual Global CSR and ESG Summit & Awards 2024 with his presence, inaugurating the award segments with his address. The summit ended with the awards segment The Global CSR & ESG Awards™, graced by Guest of Honour, Mr Pham The Dung, Deputy Director General, State Agency for Technology Innovation (SATI), Ministry Of Science And Technology Of Vietnam (MOST), and Ms Dang Ngoc Han, the crowned winner of Miss Vietnam 2010, is a renowned beauty queen, Ao Dai designer, and businesswoman in Vietnam. She serves as the Deputy Director of Ninh Van Bay Joint Stock Company and is also the Founder and CEO of Ao Dai Ngoc Han. The award categories for this year are: - Best Environmental Excellence Award

- Best Community Programme Award

- Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award

- Empowerment Of Women Award

- Best Workplace Practises

- CSR & ESG Leadership Award

- Product Excellence Award

- Best CEO

- Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations Team This year, we also have award categories recognizing the companies at the forefront of their respective industries and countries. The award categories are: - Best In Thailand

- Best In Indonesia

- Best In Cambodia

- Best In Viet Nam

- Best In Philippines The winners are: Best Environmental Excellence Award

o Market Cap: USD 1 Billion and Above

- Platinum: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, MY

- Gold: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java, ID

- Silver: PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk, ID

- Bronze: PT Astra International Tbk, ID o Market Cap: USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion

- Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Sanggaran, ID

- Gold: PT TEP Indonesia, ID o Market Cap: Less than USD 500 Million

- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei Pakning, ID

- Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit IV Cilacap, ID

- Silver: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Wayame, ID

- Bronze: Hope Foundation, MY Best Community Programme Award o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System

- Gold: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Sumbagsel, PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, Sanofi, PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Supadio

- Silver: San Miguel Corporation, PT Pertamina DPPU Juanda, PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java, Sarawak Energy Berhad

- Bronze: Pertamina EP Sukowati Field Corp, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Pontianak, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Surabaya o USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

- Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Balikpapan- Gold: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada- Silver: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)- Bronze: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd



o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

- Platinum: PT Badak NGL

- Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei Pakning, Smilegate Foundation, Diversey Viet Nam, PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit VI Balongan, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Maos

- Silver: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Cilacap, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Ternate, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Rewulu, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Semarang, PT PLN Nusantara Power Up Gresik

- Bronze: Indonesia Infrastructure Guarantee Fund, Central Retail Thailand, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Jawa Bagian Tengah DPPU Ahmad Yani



Excellence In Provisional Of Literacy & Education Award



o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Samsung Electronics Indonesia

- Gold: Bridgestone Asia Pacific

- Silver: PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam

- Bronze: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad o USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd

- Gold: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit IV Cilacap

- Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III Plaju



Best Workplace Practises o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System

- Gold: Danone Indonesia o USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS) o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei Pakning Best CEO o Less than USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Indonesia Infrastructure Guarantee Fund

- Gold: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte Ltd



Empowerment Of Women Award o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System

- Gold: Sarawak Energy Berhad

- Silver: San Miguel Corporation

- Bronze: Pt Agincourt Resources o USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS) o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Bridgestone Asia Pacific

- Gold: EVERMOS

- Silver: Mahkota Medical Centre Product Excellence Award o USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Danone Indonesia o USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS) o Less than USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit IV Cilacap

- Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei Pakning

- Silver: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III Plaju

- Bronze: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit V Balikpapan CSR & ESG Leadership Award o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: PT. Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk

- Gold: TBS Energi Utama

- Silver: PT Bank BTPN Tbk

- Bronze: Tata Consultancy Services o USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company

- Gold: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd

- Silver: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte Ltd o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Bank Rakyat

- Gold: Diageo Vietnam

- Silver: Home Credit Viet Nam Best Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team Award o USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Danone Indonesia o USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS) o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

- Platinum: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte Ltd Best Country Excellence - Best in Cambodia o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: NagaWorld Limited o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Prince Holding Group Best Country Excellence - Best in Thailand o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Tata Consultancy Services Best Country Excellence - Best In Philippines o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Tata Consultancy Services Best Country Award - Best In Indonesia o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit II Sei Pakning

Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit IV Cilacap

Silver: PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima (Diageo Indonesia)

Bronze: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit V Balikpapan



o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: PT Astra International TBK

Gold: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java

Silver: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga SHAFTHI Best Country Excellence - Best in Vietnam o USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

- Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System o USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)Gold: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd o Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Gold: Hope Foundation Platinum: FPT Digital About Pinnacle Group



The Pinnacle Group International is a leader in the conference industry in Asia, designing and launching ground breaking conferences and events. We pride in our ability to anticipate and read underlying socio-economic and investment trends in emerging and developed markets, creating brands and events to capture these opportunities and launching them with our clients and partners in both regional and international markets.Our relentless pursuit of excellence in the business of connecting people and businesses across nations is derived from our core beliefs in improving lives, welfare and status of societies. We are committed to supporting charitable ministries and projects to the betterment of human lives. Every year, our staff and management commit our time and resources to global missions and charities. For more informaton, visit https://globalcsr.pinnaclegroup.global. For media inquiries or further information:

Ms Cyan Lee, Conference Manager,

The Pinnacle Group International

Email: cyan@pinnaclegroup.global

Tel: +65 8222 2344





