World Blockchain Summit: Pioneering Insights and Strategic Partnerships Ignite in Dubai

DUBAI, Apr 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Dubai Building on the momentum from a successful first day of the World Blockchain Summit (#WBS), organized by Trescon, Day 2 concluded with thought-provoking discussions, cutting-edge innovations, and actionable insights at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina in Dubai. Held on April 22nd and 23rd, the event gathered leading industry experts, blockchain innovators, government stakeholders, and investors, collectively spotlighting the practical applications of next-generation blockchain solutions.

The World Blockchain Summit outdid expectations drawing over 2000+ C-Suite, 300+ investors, 100+ sponsors, and 50+ speakers. The event fostered a dynamic environment for learning, networking, and innovation.  Filled with rich discussions and insightful keynotes, the Summit focused on enhancing the adoption of blockchain across crucial sectors such as finance, food industries and more.

Some of the notable highlights from the event was the panel discussion on “The Investor’s Perspective of Digital Assets: Challenges and Promises of the Digital Age”, moderated by Juliet Su, Partner, NewTribe Capital, examined the role of developing economies in embracing digital assets as a means for financial inclusion and economic growth. The panellists, Richard Muirhead, Managing Partner, Fabric Ventures; Diana Biggs, Partner, 1kx; Amit Grover, General Partner and Managing Partner, Koinonos Capital and Grover & Company, shared their insights on how the digital asset landscape is evolving.

Another noteworthy session was the keynote presentation on “Unleashing the Power of Blockchain: A Journey Beyond Transactions”, by Rizwan Shaikh, Chief Technology Officer at White Shark Blockchain Solutions DMCC.

One standout moment was the panel discussion on “Enterprise Adoption: Opportunities, Challenges, and Emerging Trends in the Blockchain ecosystem”. Moderated by Maha Al-Saadi, Head of Regulatory Affairs, QFC Financial Services Sector, the panel explored the unique challenges and barriers in blockchain adoption. The panellists, George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia; Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to Chairman & Independent Board, Alserkal Group; Aditya Tallapragada, CEO, Medifakt; Wolfgang Grabher, Founder, CEO and Chairman, SUN AG; Kiruthik Raaj, Co-founder & Head of Engineering, Hedgeblock, deliberated on the successful blockchain use-cases and spoke about the educational initiatives to bridge the knowledge gap and drive mainstream blockchain adoption.

Sharing his experience, Thomas Bleimuth, Chief Asset Management Officer at Anbruggen Capital, remarked, “I appreciate the opportunity to speak at the WBS panel. It was very well-organized and a truly memorable experience.”

Sharath Kumar, Business Director, Trescon, expressed his enthusiasm about assembling global blockchain pioneers and innovators in Dubai, noting, "The Summit showcased Dubai's strategic emergence as a global hub for cryptocurrency, accentuating its significant role within the regional and worldwide innovation ecosystems that drive blockchain adoption forward."

The event also hosted the Dubai regionals of the Startup World Cup by Pegasus Tech Ventures, offering startups a stage to present their innovations to global investors. Among the competitors, Pentagon Games emerged victorious, leading the rapidly evolving gaming industry by integrating XR Metaverse for innovative content distribution and employing Web3 and AI as the foundation for their GameFi initiatives.

Following the remarkable success of the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai, we are grateful to CNBC for their invaluable partnership. Their support has been instrumental in reinforcing our commitment to advancing global blockchain innovation and collaboration.

The 29th edition of the World Blockchain Summit is supported by:

Strategic Partners - DIFC Innovation Hub , Dubai AI & Web3 Campus
Co-Host - Sun Minimeal
After Party Sponsor - Floxypay
Gold Sponsors - Cardano Foundation , Medifakt, Crypto2Cash, Anbruggen, Bitflex
Silver Sponsors- Kreation, Coingames, Reat Capital, ACM Finance , Website AI, Vision Chain
Lanyard Sponsor- M2
Badge Sponsor - Ledn
Lunch Sponsor - Payper
Bronze Sponsor- BitGo, M2 , Block Convey, Genesis Digital Assets , Hedge , Golfin, Build-AI
Pitch Partners - Reat Capital , soukcola , MeAI , Zherpa , FidesInnova Labs, Pentagon Games
Exhibitors- DSQ Solutions , Reltime, Qoneqt , C# Corner , Islamic Dinar, Technoloader, Verichains, Vault, Ecotrader.io, Ideofuzion, NuChain, LCX
Official Accommodation Partner- HotelPlanner
Ecosystem Partner - Entrepreneur Media
Business Broadcast Partner - CNBC Arabia
Official Newspaper Partner- The Fintech Times
Official Digital PR Distribution Partner - ZEX PR Wire
ABM Partner- Demandify
Association Partners- Crypto and Blockchain Association, Blockchain Council, Asia Web3 Alliance Japan, European Blockchain Association
Prime Media Partner- Demandteq
Community Partner - Hyperledger Foundation, The Digital Chamber

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.

WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.For media Inquiries or partnerships please get in touch with:Shadi Dawi

PR & Partnerships Director
shadi@tresconglobal.com
+971 55 498 4989




trescon
