Source: SMEStreet Foundation
SMEStreet Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Indian MSMEs

NEW DELHI, Apr 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As SMEStreet marks its 10th-year milestone, we reflect on a journey filled with remarkable achievements, unwavering dedication, and countless moments of inspiration. What began as a vision a decade ago has blossomed into a thriving community, serving as a beacon of empowerment for small and medium enterprises across the globe.

Over the past ten years, the platform witnessed the transformative power of entrepreneurship, small businesses' resilience, and innovation's impact on economic growth. “Through our platform, we've championed the voices of SMEs, providing them with invaluable insights, resources, and networking opportunities to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in an ever-evolving business landscape,” commented Faiz Askari, Founder of SMEStreet.

“As we commemorate this significant milestone, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal readers, partners, contributors, and supporters who have been instrumental in our journey,” he says, “At this juncture, we at SMEStreet are set to focus on resolving real Business challenges like Access to capital, access to technology, business development and business impact.” 

Over these last 10 years, SMEStreet have also transformed into a stronger MSME ecosystem from being born as a simple media interface. Recently, we started SMEStreet Membership Offerings and have established collaborations with experts and service providers who are working in their respective streams of enabling the MSME ecosystem.

Top Milestones of SMEStreet's MSME Engagement 

Total Unique MSMEs Connects - 1.2 Million (12 Lakhs Plus)Monthly Unique Readers – Over 3 Lakhs Weekly Active Readers - 1,00,000 (Approx)SMEStreet Newsletter Subscribers – 4.6 Lakhs Social Media Followers (including Facebook /Instagram/ Linkedln /Youtube ) - 1,64,155 Ek Nayi Udaan - SMEStreet-DealPlexus Collaboration

A few months ago, SMEStreet announced a strategic collaboration with DealPlexus to deliver services that are designed to solve MSME needs for growth such as access to finance, management of finance, Business insurance and several other services that can ensure ease of doing business for any entrepreneur. “We are thrilled to formulate this groundbreaking collaboration between SMEStreet and DealPlexus, which is designed to help MSME/SME entrepreneurs to continue their chase for business growth and profitability. This collaboration shows our commitment of empowering businesses and fostering growth opportunities,” said CA Deepak Maheshwari, Co-Founder of DealPlexus. This collaboration is announced as ‘Ek Nayi Udaan’ where SMEs can explore a wide array of strategic partnerships, investment opportunities, and business synergies.

“This collaboration is aimed to create a dynamic MSME ecosystem with diverse capabilities to serve the MSME sector. We at SMEStreet are working towards completing a comprehensive coverage of business-oriented services. Our collaboration with DealPlexus is clear evidence of creating a comprehensive MSME ecosystem. From just content sharing, we have evolved as a Pro -MSME Ecosystem- committed to enhancing the MSMEs’ growth,” says Faiz Askari of SMEStreet.

On the occasion of the 10-year milestone, SMEStreet is excited to announce the expansion of SMEStreet’s engagement and services for the MSME sector.

The 2024 & Beyond Journey

From 2024 onwards the platform is shaping up as a more dynamic, more engaging services provider for MSMEs who wishes to grow to the next level. 

Last 15 years in India have witnessed a great upsurge of MSMEs. This sector have taken a strong and visible space in the policymaking. This phenomenon of Indian economic growth is leading towards a global success story, and SMEStreet would like to contribute in the form of catalyzing MSMEs’ contribution in India’s development story.

Looking ahead, while entering into the next decade of innovation, growth, and success, “SMEStreet will remain committed to the mission of empowering SMEs, fostering collaboration, and driving sustainable growth. Your unwavering support and trust have fueled our passion to continuously strive for excellence and drive positive change in the MSME ecosystem,” Mr Askari said.

Upcoming Events & Activities on 10th Year Anniversary

SMEStreet Team is working on organizing events and forums both in online and offline formats on various business-sensitive issues related to MSMEs. 

About SMEStreet

With an urge to serve the much-needed service to the Indian SMEs, SMEStreet.in is created to become a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform for SMEs. A platform on which SMEs can not only expect valued content for their business growth but also network with experts who can guide them to achieve growth.

As part of Vertical Business Media Pvt. Ltd. SMEStreet.in is an initiative dedicated to contributing to Indian MSMEs’ growth.

