

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The country’s most remarkable datacentre and cloud event, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is geared up for its return to Malaysia for its third annual edition on 14-15 May 2024.



While DCCI applauds the implementation of diverse government-led initiatives that are vital for upgrading the technology sector and boosting the digital economy, key government entities too have realized the pivotal nature of the event platform. MDEC, MIDA, NACSA, Malaysia Centre4IR, which is hosted by MyDIGITAL Corporation, CyberSecurity Malaysia, and PLANMalaysia, have taken bold strides and allied with DCCI to address the tech sector’s most compelling matters through the summit. They will also be seen taking active participation in getting the best recognition for the platform and giving key inputs for program development. Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, the CEO of MDEC said, “MDEC is thrilled to collaborate with DCCI as a Strategic Partner, advancing Malaysia's digital infrastructure landscape and fostering industry collaboration within the datacentre and cloud industry. This aligns seamlessly with the Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative and further reinforces our vision to position Malaysia as the digital hub of ASEAN. Through significant global cooperation and partnerships with tech ecosystem enablers, MDEC is intensifying efforts to accelerate digital upliftment in the rapidly evolving digital economy.” The 2-day event will go live at the heart of Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), and host 500+ datacentre & cloud professionals from 200+ leading public and private enterprises across Malaysia. Furthermore, the platform has already confirmed participations from some stellar thought leaders including Ts. Mahadhir Aziz (Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)), Datuk Ts. Dr. Mohd Nor Azman Hassan (Deputy Secretary General (Technology Development), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), Ping Ngang Chee (Director of Research and Development Division, PLANMalaysia), Datuk Ts. Dr. Mohamed Sulaiman Sultan Suhaibuddeen (Chief Network Security Officer, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)), and many others who will impart the latest industry insights. Credence CEO from TM Digital Innovation Sdn Bhd, Mohamad Rejab Bin Sulaiman expressed his organisation’s expectations from the platform, he said, “At Credence, we proactively champion ways to unlock the full potential of cloud technologies to shape it to our ever-changing needs and support sustainable socio-development growth. DCCI is the destination for insights, showcase of digital innovations and networking experience to support Malaysia’s digital transformation collectively.” DCCI will initiate dialogue on some crucial industry topics like ‘Green Datacentres’, ‘The Symbiosis of Datacentres and 5G’, ‘Edge Computing Infrastructure’, ‘Embracing a Cloud-First Approach’, ‘Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure’, ‘Adopting Cloud Automation Solutions to Enhance Business Operations’, ‘Datacentre Cooling’ and many others. Considering the response so far, it will only be fair to say that the delegates attending the summit will be totally spoilt for choice while deciding the most befitting datacentre or cloud vendor for their organisations. Few names from the list of solution providers who will be putting a grand show at the exhibition hall include Cloudflare, CETM, Fluke and others. In a statement issued, post-confirming Cloudflare’s participation at the summit, Ben Munroe, Sr. Marketing Director, APJC, Cloudflare, said, “We are delighted to participate in this year’s Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) in Malaysia. At Cloudflare, we look forward to working with our various partners and stakeholders in Malaysia to help businesses leverage the cloud as part of their digital transformation, while ensuring they prioritise cybersecurity at every step of the way.” For Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the organizer and CEO of Tradepass, the platform is yet another feat towards moving the whole gamut of discussions around the country’s datacentre & cloud landscape to reality. He expressed, “Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is on a mission to create a legacy in Malaysia’s technology realm. We work with market leaders and the top players to support Malaysia’s dynamic digital transformation journey, the likes the country has never seen before. As we usher in a new era of datacentres & cloud technologies, an inclusive platform such as DCCI will bring diverse stakeholders closer, all the while doing wonders for the digital economy.” About Tradepass Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers. As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth. For more information about the event, log on to:

