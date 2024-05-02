Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 2, 2024
Thursday, 2 May 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JuicyBet
JuicyBet Launches Its Innovative GambleFi Platform

New York, NY, May 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - JuicyBet, a Web3 startup, announced the launch of its GambleFi platform. This platform combines finance technology and gambling via blockchain to create unique opportunities and experiences for users. The company strives to revolutionize the principles of the online betting industry and the interaction between platforms and users in this market.

What is GambleFi?

GambleFi uses blockchain technology to ensure the fairness and transparency of games and betting outcomes and for players to get their share of the platform’s earnings and participate in its governance and day-to-day by holding its tokens.

How JuicyBet works

JuicyBet fully utilizes blockchain technology to establish a new ecosystem that has never been seen in the gambling industry. It is centered around user participation and transparency while providing gambling thrills and quality entertainment.

All game records on the platform are kept in a public blockchain, while a set of smart contracts automates gaming outcomes and payouts and provides for the platform governance via the DAO model. This reduces fraud risks and operational costs, making JuicyBet a more efficient platform.

However, the platform's main feature is the unprecedented level of user engagement via the platform’s native tokens.

  • First, the tokens provide access to betting.
  • Second, token holders get their share of the platform’s profit.
  • Third, token holders can vote on key decisions on the platform’s development in JuicyBet DAO.
  • And finally, DAO participants can also perform the role of oracles for bets and earn rewards.

In other words, JuicyBet doesn’t try to be just another gambling platform. It establishes a new ecosystem where users are in control of the platform and bets and are the beneficiaries of the platform.

In addition, JuicyBet offers additional earning opportunities, such as Double Farming and staking for token holders.

JuicyBet has already been noticed by users and investors - the platform’s 3-month turnover has exceeded $1,5 million, according to on-chain data available via Dune, and multiple centralized exchanges and launchpads have listed it.

In conclusion, it is worth mentioning that GambleFi represents a technologically advanced and transparent opportunity to earn additional income and profits from the usual entertainment while using the flagship GambleFi platform - https://juicybet.net/.

Social Links
X: https://twitter.com/YourJuicyBets
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuicyBet
Telegram: https://t.me/YourJuicyBets
Medium: https://medium.com/@juicybet
Zealy: https://zealy.io/cw/juicybet/questboard

Media contact
Brand: JuicyBet
Contact: Media team
Website: https://juicybet.net/

SOURCE: JuicyBet




Topic: Press release summary
Source: JuicyBet

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

