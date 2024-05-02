Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 3, 2024
Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Alta
Singapore's top general insurer debuts trading on Asia's leading digital exchange, AltaX

  • The inaugural trades are part of the Income Insurance Share Liquidity Program launched in January 2024 by Alta and PhillipCapital for Income Insurance shareholders
  • The listing of shares for Income Insurance on AltaX, whose Net Asset Value is S$3.2 billion[1](US$2.35 billion), marks the largest listing of a non-listed company on a private market digital securities exchange

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Alta, a leading private markets digital securities exchange in Asia and Phillip Securities Pte. Ltd (PSPL), the largest retail broker in Singapore, today announced the inaugural trade for the first tranche of shares from Income Insurance Limited (Income Insurance) shareholders.

The trade was part of the Income Insurance Share Liquidity Program launched by Alta, through Alta’s exchange arm AltaX, and PSPL in January this year. The program provides a liquidity solution to almost 16,000 shareholders holding shares valued as much as S$840 million (US$619 million).

Additional windows for Income Insurance shareholders to sell their shares to PSPL will follow this first window, later this year.

This liquidity program enables all shareholders of Income Insurance to reach out to PSPL to sell their shares. PSPL would then sell these shares on AltaX where they then become available to investors for trading.

Investors will be able to trade these shares seamlessly on AltaX, taking advantage of the digital exchange’s market participants, which includes an active global community of traders and market makers.

Kelvin Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Alta said, “Today's inaugural trade for Income Insurance, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of private market liquidity. Shareholders, who have predominantly held Income Insurance shares for decades, now have a means to monetize their investments—a possibility that simply did not exist prior to the launch of this liquidity program.”

“Platforms such as Alta are reshaping the trajectory of private companies, providing them with the means to prolong their private status while accessing a diverse array of capital sources. Since the program's inception in January, we've witnessed an overwhelming influx of inquiries from major unlisted entities worldwide. This surge underscores the profound impact of our technology-driven exchange, not only in fostering value creation but also in promoting financial inclusivity across the global economy,” added Kelvin.

Luke Lim, Managing Director, Phillip Securities added, "We are proud to pioneer the Income Insurance Share Liquidity Program in partnership with Alta. This collaboration not only underscores our dedication to delivering value to our clients but also reinforces our position as a leader in driving positive change in the industry. Through this partnership, Phillip Securities has enabled Income Insurance shareholders to seamlessly monetise their investments while AltaX provides institutional and accredited investors with unprecedented access to Income Insurance shares, along with a host of other alternative assets. Together with Alta, we're shaping the future of trading alternative investments."

Since inception, Alta has aimed to solve the issue of private market illiquidity by providing a secure exchange for buyers and sellers to trade in private shares. Besides Income Insurance, shares or funds of companies like SpaceX, Open AI, Epic Games, Discord, Bytedance, Hamilton Lane etc. have listed and traded on AltaX.

To date, Alta completed transactions worth US$700 million and enabled investments into over 100 unique companies. Trading volumes on Alta have shown a significant year on year growth, with an increase of over 300 per cent in order volume, from US$32 billion in 2022 to US$141 billion in 2023.

[1] Net Asset Value as of 2022

About Alta

As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange - Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan).

Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognize that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies.

Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies, wines,  to include fund management and digital custody.

Visit us on https://alta.exchange/    

About PhillipCapital

Since inception in 1975, PhillipCapital has grown into an integrated Asian financial house with a global presence, offering a full range of quality and innovative services to retail and high net worth individuals, family offices, as well as corporate and institutional customers.

Today, PhillipCapital headquartered in Singapore, operates in the financial hubs of 15 countries, including offices in Australia, Cambodia, China (and Hong Kong SAR), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UK, UAE, USA and Vietnam, serving over 1 Million clients with Assets Under Management of total more than USD 35 Billion.

NOTE TO EDITORS
For media inquiries, please contact:
PRecious Communications for Alta
alta@preciouscomms.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Alta
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Singapore's top general insurer debuts trading on Asia's leading digital exchange, AltaX   
May 3, 2024 10:30 HKT/SGT
Nephros Schedules First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call  
May 3, 2024 08:31 HKT/SGT
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will File Its 2023 EOY Audited Financials by June 28th, 2024, Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC  
May 3, 2024 08:26 HKT/SGT
UPDATE: Kaplan Fox Files Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Who Were Short The Barclays Bank PLC iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (CBOE: VXX) ("VXX")  
May 3, 2024 08:05 HKT/SGT
SMEStreet Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Indian MSMEs  
May 2, 2024 22:20 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong International Licensing Show creates cross-industry business opportunities  
May 2, 2024 21:18 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Garners Multiple Ecosystem Partners Awards Reinforces Collaborative Capabilities, Drives Breakthrough Innovation & Shares Sustainable Development Results   
May 2, 2024 21:17 HKT/SGT
INNIO Group's 2023 Sustainability Report: Progress in Implementing Corporate Sustainability Goals  
May 2, 2024 21:16 HKT/SGT
FTLife Pre-Announces Name Change to Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited  
May 2, 2024 21:15 HKT/SGT
New Immuno-Oncology Research Project in Partnership With Merck Starts at the BioMed X Institute in Heidelberg  
Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:13:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Vision 2024
10   May
MUMBAI, INdia
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2024 – Malaysia
14  -  15   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
analytica convention 2024
16   May
Hanoi, Vietnam
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
10th World Water Forum
18  -  25   May
Bali, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CX Summit | India
22   May
India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       