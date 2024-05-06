Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: CropLife Asia
CropLife Asia announces new Office Bearers for 2024

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CropLife Asia, the regional voice of the plant science industry, today announced a new lineup for the organization’s Office Bearers within the Board of Directors. Following the CropLife Asia 2024 Annual General Meeting, changes include the installation of Mr. Rahoul Vijay Kumar Sawani as President of CropLife Asia with immediate effect.

Mr. Rahoul Sawani serves as President, Asia Pacific with Corteva Agriscience. Appointed to this position in 2022, Mr. Sawani is responsible for delivering the company’s regional strategy and overseeing the growth of the business in the Asia-Pacific region. Highly experienced in the agricultural sector, Mr. Sawani has held various positions in across the plant science industry in his 18-year career and was previously Vice-President, South Asia with Corteva Agriscience.  

The new roster for the CropLife Asia Office Bearers is as follows:

  • Rahoul Sawani, President, Asia-Pacific, Corteva Agriscience – President
  • Pramod Thota, President FMC Asia-Pacific, Vice-President, FMC Corporation – Vice-President
  • Alexander Berkovskiy, Regional Director, AMEA, Syngenta – Treasurer
  • Simone Barg, Senior Vice President, Agricultural Solutions Asia Pacific, BASF – Secretary

“As climate change intensifies and farmers in Asia face increasing challenges with crop production, plant science plays an important role in ensuring a robust, resilient and sustainable food system for the region. We’re grateful to have experienced and strong leaders comprising our CropLife Asia Board of Directors at such a consequential time for our region,” said Dr. Siang Hee Tan, Executive Director of CropLife Asia.

About CropLife Asia

CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org

For more information please contact:
Duke Hipp
Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Partnerships
CropLife Asia
Tel: (65) 6221 1615
duke.hipp@croplifeasia.org




