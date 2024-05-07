Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Nando
Lithuanian Biotech Pioneer 'Nando' Embarks on Global Expansion With New Management Team and Innovative Production Line
"Nando", a leading Lithuanian-owned biotechnology company known for its groundbreaking work in developing microbiological products for agriculture, that helped to save up to 50M on fertilisers, announces a significant bolstering of its management team and an ambitious expansion of its biotechnological production line. This move is set to position "Nando" not just as a leader in Lithuania but as a formidable player on the international stage.

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, May 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a strategic enhancement of its management team, "Nando" welcomes four seasoned professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience from reputable organizations. Gytis Kubilius, with a solid background in management at "SEB" and "Citadele" banks; Mindaugas Navickas, previously International Sales Manager at "Teltonika Networks"; ArÅ«nas Jusas, former General Manager at "Timac AGRO"; and GiedrÄ— MockienÄ—, who served as HR Manager at UAB "Yara", are now integral parts of "Nando's" leadership, aiming to spearhead ambitious development projects.

To cater to the surging demand for microbiological alternatives to mineral fertilizers and plant protection products, "Nando" has invested about €3 million in a unique biotechnology line. This investment boosts production volume, enhances productivity, and ensures competitive pricing to meet the escalating market demand. With a technology that is currently patent-pending, "Nando" exports to over 20 countries, including Great Britain, Ukraine, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Poland, Romania and beyond.

Justinas Taruška, CEO of "Nando", stated, "Our main goal is to feature a highly automated biotechnological production line. This will not only elevate the agro-biotechnology sector's value in Lithuania but also accelerate sustainable and economically viable agricultural technologies across Europe and other continents." The new production line is renowned for its unique microorganism purification technology, a rarity in the entire Baltic region. It promises an efficient production of stable, high-yield microbiological products in powder form, a technology with limited competition.

The inclusion of new management members, with their extensive international experience, underscores "Nando's" commitment to employee development and its focus on penetrating foreign markets, including Europe, North and South America, Asian and Africa countries. This strategic move coincides with the launch of the new production line for microbiological products.

Founded in 2007, "Nando" stands at the forefront of the biotech industry, developing and manufacturing microbiological products and chemical additives for agriculture. With one of Northern Europe's leading R&D centers and partnerships with global research institutions, "Nando" has introduced over 50 innovative products, vital to the agro, livestock. Currently, the company is intensifying its export activities, with operations spanning over 20 countries in Europe, North and South America, Asian and Africa. The "Nando Group" proudly employs more than 50 professionals dedicated to advancing global biotechnology solutions.

Contact Information:
Milda Gauliene
Marketing specialist
milda@nando.lt
+37066475297

Source: Nando
Sectors: BioTech
