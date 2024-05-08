

Embark on a Journey of Resilience and Self-healing with Zhang Zhehan's Inspirational Directorial Debut, 'August' Zhang Zhehan's directorial debut documentary 'August' was officially released online with an IMDb rating of 9.8 and has risen to 10th place among IMDB's most popular documentary films.

The lead single, "Can You Hear Me", of the third album, will be released on May 8th. BEIJING, CHINA, May 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Ranyi Music, an emerging music production and artist management company based in China, proudly announces the premiere of "August," the first directorial effort by its distinguished artist, Zhang Zhehan. Launched on YouTube on April 14th, 2024, this compelling documentary showcases Zhang's personal journey of self-healing following a tumultuous cyber media storm. Acclaimed for its profound impact, "August" has achieved an impressive IMDb rating of 9.8 and has risen to 10th among the most popular documentary films in IMDB. In August 2021, Zhang Zhehan found himself caught up in an unprecedented storm. A massive wave of public opinion suddenly swept in, fueled by false information and malicious distortions on the internet, shattering his career and personal life. He chose to bravely face everything and embarked on a self-healing journey. The documentary "August" was filmed for nearly 20 days, capturing Zhang's cycling trip from Shangri-La to Lhasa. Along this journey, he encounters snow-capped mountains, glaciers, and herds of livestock, meets many ordinary, yet touching, faces, and listens to the pain and love within himself. He shares stories of the strangers he meets: a bar owner who accompanies himself with a lifelong passion for music, the growth and dreams of two basketball-loving brothers, the innkeeper's tales of the hustle and bustle on the Sichuan-Tibet Highway, and a ‘love at first sight' kind of enchantment. The documentary "August" has been highly praised after its release, not only covered by multiple media outlets but also achieving a high score of 9.8 on IMDb. Zhang Zhehan: unveiling the evolving power of music On May 8th, the lead single from his third album, "Can You Hear Me", will be released. The singer takes a more daring and avant-garde approach to the composition, with the entire song built around the single line, "Can You Hear Me", transcending the boundaries of language, the limits of time and space, forging a soulful connection between inner confession and the sounds of the outer world. On May 10th, the second physical album "Datura" will be released. This July, Zhang Zhehan will also be going to Australia to hold his fan meeting. Zhang Zhehan's low point is now a thing of the past and his career is blooming again In 2023, Zhang Zhehan released two albums, and his songs immediately dominated the charts on various global music platforms. In May of the same year, he held two "Primordial Theater" concerts in Bangkok, Thailand, kicking off his concert tour. He then performed in Malaysia and Singapore. In February 2024, Zhang Zhehan held a concert in Hong Kong, China, attracting nearly 10,000 spectators. Zhang Zhehan's musical talent is undeniable, and his popularity is evident. In Spotify's rankings released last year, Zhang Zhehan achieved an impressive feat as the ninth most-streamed Chinese pop singer worldwide. He has consistently topped radio charts in Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, and received invitations to participate in the year-end award. That August is now a thing of the past, and we eagerly anticipate the next August, experiencing the profound meaning of a new, "August." For more information about Zhang Zhehan, please visit www.zhangzhehan.net. Contact Information

