

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, May 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer EcoPark enchants visitors by bringing home the northern lights through an Aurora light show that illuminates the night sky in Taiping over the last weekend, 27th April to 1st May 2024. This breathtaking show is a standout feature of Spritzer's Foods, Art & Music ("F.A.M.") Carnival, an event generously supported by Perak Tourism. The F.A.M. Carnival delivers a whirlwind of activities from 27th April to 1st May 2024, running daily from 1:00pm to 12:00am. Attendees enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, which commenced with an opening ceremony on 27th April. At the heart of this extravaganza lies the breathtaking Aurora Light Show, illuminating the skies of Taiping each night with dazzling moving streams, ripples, to arcs of colours, leaving attendees mesmerized. For food lovers, the F.A.M. Carnival offers enticing local food stalls for visitors to choose from. Foodies can also take part in the Big Eater Challenge, challenging the influencer, Amoi Saka, on day two of the carnival to eat the most satay within 8 minutes. Once again, Amoi Saka emerged victorious by consuming 80 pieces of satay within the time limit. In addition to the Aurora Light Show, art enthusiasts immersed themselves in colourful installations and exhibitions showcasing the works of local and regional artists. These creative expressions will ignite the imagination. As the sun sets, the F.A.M. Carnival will come alive with the rhythms of local music acts. Visitors will be entertained by the performances of Shidi Data, Azzaraband, Han Budak Cina, Amoi Saka, Ukays, and Bueh, among others, as they take the stage and command the audience with their infectious melodies and captivating stage presence. Throughout the carnival, visitors can add a splash of fun to their carnival day at the daily foam party experience. On Tuesday, April 30th, YB Loh Sze Yee, State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee chairman, paid a surprise visit to grace the event, highlighting the significance of this celebration. YB Mr Loh Sze Yee expressed, “It is truly heartwarming to see such a dynamic fusion of food, arts, and music bringing vibrant energy to Taiping. Events like the F.A.M. Carnival not only showcase the cultural richness and creative spirit of our community but also play a crucial role in boosting local tourism and economic development. This Aurora Light Show, mimicking the magical northern lights, is not just a feast for the eyes but a symbol of how innovation and tradition can blend to create something truly spectacular. As we celebrate 150 years of Taiping, it is our commitment to continue supporting such initiatives that enrich our community and enhance Taiping's appeal as a must-visit destination in Malaysia. Winnie Chin, Spritzer's Head of Public Relations, shared, "Taiping, the Home of Spritzer, holds a special place in our hearts. As Taiping celebrates its 150 years, our company is dedicated to revitalizing this enchanting town by organizing a diverse range of events and enriching Taiping's tourism. We aim to provide local residents with plentiful opportunities to savour and indulge in unforgettable experiences.” The event offered a fusion of food, arts and music for an unforgettable experience for all. Nestled in the lush greenery of Taiping, Spritzer EcoPark invites visitors to explore its breathtaking natural surroundings, from leisurely walking trails to the ancient 214-million-year-old Cactus Rock and an 18-hole Mini-Golf course. Visitors can also purchase souvenirs and Spritzer products or unwind at the STG café, soaking in the serene ambience. Spritzer EcoPark is open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM. During special event, the park extends its operating hours to coincide with the event schedule. We are located at Lot 898, Jalan Reservoir, Off Jalan Air Kuning, 34000 Taiping, Perak. For more details, please visit our website at Spritzer Mineral Water Malaysia. About Spritzer: Established in 1989, Spritzer Group has been a pioneer in providing Malaysians with natural mineral water sourced from a 440-acre green rainforest. Committed to innovation, Spritzer Group leads the Malaysian bottled water industry through manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of its diverse product line. From renowned natural mineral water to refreshing non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, each product is carefully crafted to meet consumer needs. Comprising eight business subsidiaries, Spritzer Group specializes in the production and distribution of silica-rich natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, and non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks. With over 30 years of experience, Spritzer Group is Malaysia's largest and only listed bottled water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.





