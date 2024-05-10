Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bluetti Power Inc
BLUETTI Unlocks Special Mother's Day Offerings, Perfect Gift Ideas for Moms

SYDNEY, AU, May 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As Mother's Day 2024 approaches on May 12, BLUETTI, a leading provider of clean energy storage solutions, announces its exclusive Mother's Day celebration. From May 10-22, BLUETTI will be offering special discounts on its solar generators and power solutions, providing the perfect gift ideas for mothers and mother-like figures.

Create Unforgettable Moments with BLUETTI's Portable Power Stations

While jewelry and handbags are thoughtful gifts, nothing compares to the gift of shared experiences. Whether it's a family gathering, backyard barbecue, camping, or a road trip, BLUETTI's portable power stations, such as the AC180, EB200P, and EB series, make every moment memorable.The AC180 packs a punch with 1,800W of power, capable of charging grills, speakers, music players, and lights during outdoor gatherings. Equipped with 9 versatile outlets, it ensures everything stays powered, all while operating quietly and emission-free.

Meanwhile, the EB200P delivers 2,000W of power, perfect for camping trips, beach parties, and overlanding adventures. For smaller power needs, such as charging a few mid-sized devices like mini cookers and fridges, the EB55 and EB70 offer excellent power and portability. They are easy to carry and equipped with safety features for worry-free use.

Present Security with BLUETTI's Reliable Home Battery Systems

Caring for Mom extends beyond just one day. BLUETTI's AC500 home battery systems provide ongoing peace of mind with their responsive UPS function, ensuring seamless power backup during outages.

Additionally, these systems offer a personalized gift for moms, as their capacity is customizable from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh with the B300S expansion battery. A basic AC500+B300S setup can deliver 5,000W of power to essential household appliances for hours on end. Moreover, with support for up to 3000W of solar charging, moms can reduce energy bills and minimize their environmental impact.

To celebrate Mother's Day, BLUETTI is also adding exciting surprises, including a spin wheel for a chance to win fantastic gifts. Everyone is invited to participate and seize these exclusive BLUETTI Mother's Day deals.

About BLUETTI

Dedicated to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.

CONTACT:
Name: Tara Fu
Email Address: tara@bluetti.com

SOURCE: Bluetti Power Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bluetti Power Inc
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Bluetti Power Inc
Apr 15, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI Leads the Charge Towards Greener Living this Earth Day 2024
Apr 2, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI AC240 Launches in Australia: The Ultimate All-Weather Power Solution
Mar 19, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
Discover BLUETTI AC240 All-Weather Power Solution: Power Beyond Limits, Rain or Shine
Mar 5, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI to Showcase Innovative Energy Solutions at Smart Energy Expo 2024 in Australia
Feb 22, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI Launches SwapSolar on Indiegogo, Elevating Your Outdoor Experience
Feb 2, 2024 09:30 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI's Valentine's Day Event Empowers Love with Unmatched Energy Solutions
Jan 4, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
CORRECTION: BLUETTI Unveils Its Newest Products at CES 2024
Jan 4, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI Unveils Its Newest Products at CES 2024
Dec 15, 2023 09:30 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI's Christmas Sales and Three New Portable Power Stations Arrive for the Perfect Gift
Nov 24, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI Unveils Three Innovative Portable Power Stations: AC2A, AC70, and AC200L
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       