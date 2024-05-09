Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Friday, 10 May 2024, 11:26 HKT/SGT
Share:
Speculation Swirls: ESR (01821.HK) Progresses in Privatization Talks Led by Warburg Pincus

HONG KONG, May 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong-listed company ESR (01821.HK) has once again been reported to have progress in privatization this week.

According to informed sources, the American investment group Warburg Pincus is leading a consortium planning to privatize ESR, a warehousing and logistics development and operation services provider. This news indicates that the ESR board has received a formal tender offer from the consortium, proposing to privatize ListCo for $7-8 billion. Based on ESR's current market value, the potential privatization premium is approximately 40% to 60%. The board has agreed to proceed with the transaction, and the funds for this deal have also been largely secured. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

It is known that Warburg Pincus is ESR's largest shareholder. The 2023 financial report shows that ESR's total assets under management reached $156.1 billion, with operations covering Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and other countries and regions.

Some analysts point out that since logistics assets can generate stable cash flows, they are generally favored by international large institutions such as Middle Eastern investors and sovereign wealth funds, which may help Warburg Pincus raise more funds to support the potential privatization offer in the international capital market.

As of the date of this report, the company has not issued any clarification announcements.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Speculation Swirls: ESR (01821.HK) Progresses in Privatization Talks Led by Warburg Pincus  
May 10, 2024 11:26 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI Unlocks Special Mother's Day Offerings, Perfect Gift Ideas for Moms  
May 10, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
AGILON HEALTH (NYSE: AGL) INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Agilon Health Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and May 20, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline  
May 10, 2024 08:33 HKT/SGT
SSR MINING (SSRM) INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies SSR Mining Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and May 17, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline  
May 10, 2024 08:26 HKT/SGT
CHEMOURS (NYSE: CC) ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit and May 20, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline  
May 10, 2024 08:20 HKT/SGT
DOXIMITY (NYSE: DOCS) ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit and June 17, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline  
May 10, 2024 08:13 HKT/SGT
Xtep Announces Strategic Divestiture of K-Swiss and Palladium and Enhanced Financial Structure  
May 9, 2024 20:18 HKT/SGT
Paltalk, Inc. Reports Slight Increase in Revenue and 33% Reduction in Net Loss for First Quarter 2024  
Thursday, May 9, 2024 7:39:00 PM
Honda Opens New R&D Facility in Bengaluru to Accelerate Electrification in India  
Thursday, May 9, 2024 1:13:00 PM
Malaysian Retail Sector Sees a 173% Growth in Hiring: foundit Insights Tracker  
May 9, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Vision 2024
10   May
MUMBAI, INdia
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2024 – Malaysia
14  -  15   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
analytica convention 2024
16   May
Hanoi, Vietnam
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
10th World Water Forum
18  -  25   May
Bali, Indonesia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit | India
22   May
Mumbai, India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Retail & E-Commerce Conclave
20   June
Delhi, India
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       