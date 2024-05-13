Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 13, 2024
Monday, 13 May 2024, 14:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CT Event Asia
3rd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Join our impressive line-up of experts who will share their insights and knowledge on achieving net zero emissions, the fast tracking of energy transition, and the latest advancements and opportunities in renewable energy.

Themed “TRIPLING RENEWABLE POWER & DOUBLING ENERGY EFFICIENCY BY 2030”, this exclusive event will bring together +1000 top energy professionals, Industry key players policymakers, Energy producer and solution providers spearheading the Energy Transition across the world.

Topics of discussion will include the emergence of green hydrogen, the future of electric vehicles, the latest developments in solar and wind energy, as well as the breakthroughs in energy storages through energy efficiencies, embarking attendees on a comprehensive exploration of the latest advances and strategies shaping the clean energy landscape. From cutting-edge renewable energy technologies to innovative financing models and regulatory frameworks, every aspect of the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy systems will be scrutinized.

Don't let this chance slip away, come and join us today for invaluable hands-on insights into Energy. This 3rd Annual event is set to be bigger and more impactful than ever. Secure your now before it's too late.

Event Details:
Date: 25th to 27th June 2024
Venue: M Resort & Hotel, Kuala Lumpur
egister or Brochure Request at: https://lnkd.in/d3g3bFEB
Event website: https://lnkd.in/g3C3UjSb
Watch our previous edition here: https://lnkd.in/gyCdjYnX

The 3rd CPNE 2024 event is HRDF claimable. For any further inquiries, feel free to contact Amina at amina@cteventasia.com or call 601112476257.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CT Event Asia
Sectors: Trade Shows, Energy, Alternatives, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

CT Event Asia
Oct 31, 2023 10:22 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2023
Aug 24, 2023 12:55 HKT/SGT
Asia HSE Summit 2023: Taking Health & Safety to The Next Level
Aug 2, 2023 14:25 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit 2023
Sept 1, 2022 15:50 HKT/SGT
CT Event Asia to host ASEAN Healthcare Transformation Summit 2022
June 21, 2022 20:03 HKT/SGT
CT Event Asia to host The 2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022
Mar 8, 2022 14:51 HKT/SGT
CT Event Asia to host 2nd Annual Future Hospital Strategy and Development Forum 2022
Nov 9, 2021 15:31 HKT/SGT
CT Event Asia to Host 5G TECH 2021
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       