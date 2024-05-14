

DUBAI, May 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS) organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, concluded with resounding success. The 3rd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will be held on 7-8 May 2025, also under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum.



Highlights:

- The 3rd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit to be held on 7-8 May 2025, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum.

- The 2nd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit attracted over 8,000 visitors from 118 countries around the world.

- Over 50 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed during the Summit with global financial leaders.

- More than 20 top investment management firms with investments in 12,000 companies participated in the Summit.

- Nik Storonsky, Founder and CEO of Revolut inked expansion plans in the MEASA region, marking a significant step towards fostering financial inclusion through cutting-edge technology.

- State Street Global Advisors’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Yie-Hsin Hung confirmed the reopening of its Dubai offices.

- Dyna.Ai, the Singapore headquartered firm launched operations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America and Latin America, with offices planned in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.



From government officials and policy makers to start-up founders, the two-day Summit, held at Madinat Jumeirah, brought together an unprecedented gathering of more than 8,000 decision-makers from 118 countries around the world. These included over 300 thought leaders participating in 125 discussions across five stages and over 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies. Over 20 government dignitaries were also in attendance, including the Mayor of Seoul, Central Bank Governors, and Deputy Governors. His Excellency, Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented: “The Dubai FinTech Summit is not just a gathering, it is a platform for transformative discussions and collective action. The Dubai FinTech Summit stands as a beacon of impact, progress, and collaboration, creating unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. Dubai is at the forefront of shaping the future of finance and will continue to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for FinTech firms.” Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority, opened day two of the Summit, followed by two fireside chats with His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Department of Economy and Tourism, and Yie-Hsin Hung, President and Chief Executive Officer at State Street Global Advisors. During his opening remarks, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “Today, we are experiencing an extraordinary period of technological transformation where FinTech defines how we transact, how we save, and how we manage our financial lives. FinTech is also defining how traditional financial services companies operate. In recent years, we have seen FinTech revenues grow globally six-fold. We have also seen growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies, which is allowing for its market capitalisation to exceed USD 3trn. This year, FinTech is again expected to garner and secure an additional 5 per cent of global financial service revenues. In the next two years, digital payments are expected to increase over 10trn dollars, and by 2030, north of 25 per cent of banking valuations are expected to be driven by FinTech. Dubai FinTech Summit offers a unique platform to explore the opportunities ahead of us, which is why, at DIFC, our strategy is firmly focused on being at the heart of this FinTech revolution. During our 20 years of operations, we have always embraced innovation. It is part of our X factor. We do not simply talk about it but engage with it; with the talent, with the investors and the regulators to execute it. Our visionary leadership has always enabled Dubai and DIFC to take a leading role in driving the future of finance and innovation. For this reason, we have built the region's most comprehensive proposition that enables our clients to do and achieve great things in a place that integrates FinTech firmly into its DNA. In a place that attracts talented entrepreneurs, encourages collaboration, and provides global connectivity: a gateway between the east and the west, and a true nexus point for the global markets.” Over 50 international associations participated in the Summit this year, including Africa FinTech Network, Business France, FinTech Philippines Association, European Blockchain Association, Global FinTech Alliance (GFA), Hong Kong FinTech Industry Association, International Digital Economy Association, Invest Seoul, Luxembourg Institute of Financial Technology (LHOFT), Swiss Finance & Technology Association and Women in Web3 Association, among others. This year’s Summit saw the participation of over 1,000 investors, including more than 10 top executives from some of the world’s biggest banks, managing over USD 7trn in assets under management (AUM). In addition, over 40 FinTech and blockchain unicorns, with a combined market capitalisation of over USD 400bn were also present. During the two days, over 30 side events were hosted by local, regional, and international partners of the Summit.Panels on the second day included a deep dive into some of the most pressing topics within the financial technology landscape, ranging from High Interest Rates and Macroeconomic Volatility, Institutional Adoption and Regulatory Clarity – Crypto’s Path Forward, and D33 – A Decade of Economic Transformation, among others. Dubai FinTech Summit also witnessed the signing of more than 50 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with global financial leaders, as well as several key announcements from attending businesses. Nik Storonsky, Founder and CEO of Revolut announced expansion plans in the MEASA region, marking a significant step towards fostering financial inclusion through cutting-edge technology. Revolut is a global neobank and financial technology company with headquarters in the UK that offers banking services for retail customers and businesses. Recognising the potential of operating in the region’s largest financial ecosystem, State Street Global Advisors’ CEO, Yie-Hsin Hung, also announced that the firm is making a welcome return to DIFC. Based on the region's expanding opportunities, coupled with DIFC's 20-year track record as a leading hub for finance and growth, DIFC has continued to draw in an extensive list of banks, advisors, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds seeking exposure to the region’s fast-growth markets within a future-forward regulated environment.



Dyna.Ai, the Singapore-headquartered firm announced the launch of its operations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America and Latin America, aiming to transform businesses with AI. The company offers a suite of solutions for digital banking, risk management, audience communication, and employee productivity to address current financial challenges. In the MEA region, offices will be opened in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria. Dyna Athena, a newly launched AI platform, will provide revolutionary communication and interaction between customers, which will include features such as text-to-speech, language and speech processing. Dyna Avatar, a brand-new humanoid customer assistant, capable of real-time voice-activated conversations in Arabic, English, Chinese, Japanese and Thai, was also launched at the Summit. Among several notable presentations, Crypto Oasis provided an insightful update on the UAE’s dynamic and ever-evolving blockchain ecosystem. According to the presentation, active companies have surged by 13 per cent year-on-year, reaching 2,040 organisations, with a healthy mix of 71 per cent native and 29 per cent non-native blockchain companies contributing to the ecosystem. There has also been a marked increase in the industry workforce, with over 10,600 individuals working in the blockchain space. One of the key factors driving the crypto industry has been an increase in regulatory clarity, which has helped to attract global brands such as Bybit, Crypto.com, and OKX, which each received Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licenses from VARA. In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to position Dubai as the top four global financial hubs by 2033, DFS is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, central to transforming the global FinTech sector. The Summit presented a unique opportunity for attendees to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region. The 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit was supported by over 150 global corporate partners. Visa as Founding Partner & Co-Host; Emirates NBD as Premium Banking Partner; e& life as Powered By sponsor; Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) as Strategic Banking Partner; Finvasia as Lead Sponsor; SC Ventures as Strategic Venture Partner; Dynatech AI as Powered By sponsor; and Mashreq as Diamond Sponsor, among others. About Dubai FinTech Summit Dubai FinTech Summit is an annual mega event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000+ global industry leaders, 1,500+ investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region. Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector. As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2 per cent CAGR to USD949 billion from 2022 to 2030. The Summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033. The expanded programme of Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, climate finance, Web3 and digital assets. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation. Visit www.dubaiFinTechsummit.com #Difc #DifcInnovationHub #DFS2024 #FinTech For further enquiries, please contact:

Samia Ahmad Assistant Manager

Marketing at DIFC Innovation Hub

E: samia.ahmad@difc.com

Phone: +971 4 362 2657





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

