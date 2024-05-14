Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Global Technology Distribution Council
Former Microsoft, IBM and Compaq Executive to Head APJ Expansion for GTDC
30-plus-year IT industry veteran will drive regional growth strategy for the distribution community

TAMPA, FLA., May 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) has appointed Ananth Lazarus to spearhead member development and operations in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) theater. Spurred by rising demand for industry support and resources in the region - along with encouragement from global OEMs, ISVs and distributors - the association is increasing its activities in the area in the coming months.

Ananth Lazarus will be responsible for executing the GTDC's APJ expansion plan, which includes member recruitment, community development and engagement, and resource evaluation.

"With more than 30 years of experience guiding the regional strategies and activities of the world's largest technology companies, Ananth Lazarus brings the leadership qualities we need to this position," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of the GTDC. "APJ representation in our distribution community is critical. Ananth understands the unique needs of those complex organizations - as well as the ISVs and OEMs - and will help us strengthen the GTDC's global reach, programs and resources across the region."

The former Microsoft, IBM and Compaq executive has worked extensively in end-to-end management, sales, marketing, P&L, and Asia Pacific market development. Ananth Lazarus spearheaded the APAC Ecosystem Cloud transformation for Microsoft and served as Managing Director of the company's Malaysian subsidiary. He has helped many IT organizations make similar advances and supported enterprise, commercial, SMB and start-up activities in each market.

"I have had the opportunity to assist a number of burgeoning tech companies in breaking new ground in this region and achieving scalable and sustainable growth," said Ananth Lazarus. "I look forward to helping Frank and the GTDC team forge stronger relationships here and continue creating resources and programs designed to support the goals of the APJ IT community."

Learn more about the GTDC and its global activities at www.gtdc.org.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $160 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A., Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet, Exclusive Networks, Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, Mindware, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, Tarsus, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

