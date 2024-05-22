Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 23, 2024
Thursday, 23 May 2024, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Perfios
Perfios Technology Solutions Titled Indonesia Winner of Zurich Innovation Championship for Health Claims Analytics Solution

JAKARTA, May 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Perfios was honored for its innovative solution, Perfios Acclaim, at a ceremony hosted by Zurich Asuransi Indonesia in Jakarta on April 30, 2024. Distinguished attendees included Benny Jioe (Head of Digital Transformation, Zurich), Daniel Susanto (Digital Project Manager, Zurich), Amitabh Singh (Chief Business Officer, APAC & EMEA), and Mahendra Ramaiyyah (Director, Insurance Business Acquisition, APAC).

The Zurich Innovation Championship

The Zurich Innovation Championship is a global competition conducted by Zurich Insurance, one of the world's largest insurers with a significant presence in over 215 countries. This annual event seeks startups that not only aim for profitability but also strive to make a substantial social impact. The championship emphasizes creating new value propositions and delivering innovative services beyond mere product distribution. By winning this prestigious competition, Perfios has established itself as a key player in shaping the insurance industry through impactful solutions.

Criteria and Qualifications for the Award

The selection process for the Zurich Innovation Championship is rigorous and globally oriented, focusing on companies that demonstrate a dual purpose: profitability and social betterment. Participants are evaluated on their ability to address significant industry issues with innovative solutions that have the potential to revolutionize market practices.

Significance of the Award

Benny Jio, Head of Digital Transformation, Zurich Asuransi Indonesia presents the award to Amitabh Singh, Chief Business Officer, EMEA & APAC Insurance, Perfios

The significance of winning the Zurich Innovation Championship cannot be understated. It underscores Perfios' role as a transformative force in the insurance sector, particularly in combating claims fraud, which is a major contributor to the inflation of insurance premiums globally.

What Sets Perfios Apart

Founded in 2019, Perfios Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd has rapidly expanded throughout the Southeast Asia region. Supported by top-tier investors like Bessemer Venture Partners, Warburg Pincus, Kedaara Capital, and Ontario Teacher’s Venture Growth, Perfios recently raised $80 million in its latest funding round. Their clientele includes leading global banks and insurers who rely on Perfios for seamless digital transformations.

Supporting Quote

Amitabh, Chief Business Officer, Perfios Insurance International stated: “We are honored to receive this recognition from Zurich Asuransi Indonesia. Perfios Acclaim embodies our vision to provide insurers with cutting-edge technology that simplifies their operations and protects against fraud.”

Future Goals

Winning the Zurich Innovation Championship aligns perfectly with Perfios' mission to empower insurers with innovative, reliable technology. Perfios Acclaim aims to expand its impact across Asia and further solidify its presence as a leader in the insurance technology space.

About Perfios Acclaim

Perfios Acclaim tackles the pressing challenge of claims leakages in health insurance, which cost the industry up to $28 billion annually due to fraudulent or ineligible claims. Traditional methods fall short, as human assessors struggle to correlate data across extensive documents to detect fraud. Perfios Acclaim integrates claims digitization and fraud detection into a unified solution, enabling Straight Through Processing (STP) and automatic adjudication. This reduces processing times from over a week to just 30 minutes and has saved up to 5% in claims payouts in regions like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia. For more information, visit https://perfios.ai/acclaim/

This press release can also be viewed at Marketing in Asia (https://shorturl.at/eGWLs).

Media contact:
Komaldeep Kaur Dhir
Marketing in Asia
komal@mianext.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Perfios
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Banking & Insurance, Startups, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Indonesia's Collaboration on Treating Water Management  
May 23, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Perfios Technology Solutions Titled Indonesia Winner of Zurich Innovation Championship for Health Claims Analytics Solution  
May 23, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
NEC X Invests in Agtech Startup Verdi, Integrates AI-Powered Platform with NEC's Cropscope Smart Farming Initiative  
Thursday, May 23, 2024 10:20:00 AM
PowerUP Asia 2024: Leading Power Semiconductor Companies to Discuss Challenges, Trends, and Latest Innovations   
May 23, 2024 10:07 HKT/SGT
'Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2024': Leveraging AI and leading-edge technologies to deliver greater value to the environment, economies and people's well-being  
Thursday, May 23, 2024 9:18:00 AM
Kingsoft Announces First Quarter 2024 Results  
May 22, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Field Crews Mobilize to Begin Spring 2024 Exploration at Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay Territory, Quebec, Canada  
May 22, 2024 15:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and NGK to Jointly Develop Membrane Dehydration Systems for Bioethanol and e-Methanol  
Wednesday, May 22, 2024 2:15:00 PM
Eisai: Metoject Subcutaneous Injection Pen (Methotrexate) Pen-Type Autoinjector Launched In Japan  
Wednesday, May 22, 2024 11:55:00 AM
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Launches the NEXIEZ-Fit Elevator  
Wednesday, May 22, 2024 10:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
10th World Water Forum
18  -  25   May
Bali, Indonesia
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Retail & E-Commerce Conclave
20   June
Delhi, India
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       