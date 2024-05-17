Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 17, 2024
Thursday, 16 May 2024, 20:11 HKT/SGT
Source: Horus
Horus: Million Dollar Air-Mail NFT Drop on Base

Nashville, TN, May 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Roughly a month ago, NFT LA teamed up with NFT Punks to honor the memory of Michael Brooks, affectionately known as "The Rook" with a limited edition commemorative NFT celebrating his contributions sponsored by aivp.ai.

This NFT drop became a landmark event, as it is the largest Air-mail NFT drop ever on the Base Chain, directly sent to our community via email. No wallet is required on your end, as one will be automatically generated for you through Horus Wallet.

What happened next was absolutely unexpected!

The NFTs started trading at 0.5 ETH each, putting the 823 NFT collection at 411.5 ETH with a value topping $1,200,000!

If you are one of the lucky ones, simply visit https://horuswallet.com/, log in with your email, and a new wallet will be created for you, enabling you to claim the free NFT.

In 2022, NFT LA was created to bring together the people who are at the foundation of creating the Web3 future. There is no time more important than now to inspire, connect, and educate each other and grow the Web3 future together. NFT LA was the place where we, as a community, do exactly that.

NFT Punks was established to think differently and bring utility to NFTs, we believe that blockchain is all about community.

About Horus Wallet INTERFACE

The ZeHorus Walletrion Interface consists of the Horus Wallet web-hosted user interface, available at https://horuswallet.com/, and the Horus Wallet mobile application, each of which allows you to connect the Horus Wallet or a third-party digital asset wallet to store and transfer certain supported digital assets (including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, digital asset indices, liquidity pool shares and staking tokens) in order to track and monitor a portfolio of digital assets as well as access and interact with certain supported decentralized protocols and decentralized applications (collectively “dapps”). Some of the dapps accessible using the Horus Wallet Interface may also involve accessing certain digital asset markets, boards, or interfaces allowing for complex financial transactions. In order to use the Horus Wallet Interface, you must already have a digital asset wallet that is supported in the Horus Wallet Interface. For more information, visit https://horuswallet.com/terms.

Media contact:
Plato Data Intelligence
Zephyr@platodata.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Horus
Sectors: NFTs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
