Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 17, 2024
Friday, 17 May 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Raytech Holding Ltd
Raytech Holding: Making Nasdaq Debut as It Pioneers Personal Care Electrical Appliances in a Booming Market

HONG KONG, May 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In the dynamic world of personal grooming, Raytech Holding (Nasdaq: RAY) emerges as a shining star, dedicated to enhancing consumer lifestyles through its innovative range of personal care electrical appliances. Since its inception in 2013, this Hong Kong-based company has garnered over 10 years of industry experience, positioning itself as a leading player in the market.

Exciting news hit the market as Raytech listed on the Nasdaq on May 15, under the symbol “RAY”, a testament to its remarkable achievements and future potential. To support its growth ambitions, the company has raised $6 million through an initial public offering of 1.5 million shares.

The company excels in sourcing and wholesaling Japan Pure Beauty-branded personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances for international brand owners. Its extensive product portfolio covers a diverse range of categories, including hair styling appliances, trimmers, eyelash curlers, and more. However, the company’s true expertise lies in sourcing and wholesaling hair dryers, where it offers a remarkable selection of salon-quality devices with advanced protective and styling features, as well as compact designs perfect for travel.

Strong and Long-Term Relation with Key Client

Raytech has forged a formidable and enduring alliance with its Japanese client, a leading corporation specialized in small appliance market that’s been operating for over 300 years since 1716, and is renowned as one of the top 10 sellers in terms of retail volume in Japan's thriving personal care electrical appliance market that commands a prominent position within the industry.

This partnership has proven to be a financial powerhouse, with the Japanese client. making substantial contributions to Raytech's revenue. In both the fiscal years ending on March 31, 2023, and 2022, The Japanese client's involvement accounted for a remarkable 91.3% and 97.8% of Raytech's total revenue, respectively.

Raytech's unwavering dedication to cultivating enduring business relationships is exemplified by its longstanding association with the Japanese client. Leveraging its extensive experience and expertise in the personal care electrical appliances industry, Raytech consistently delivers exceptional products and services, earning the unwavering trust and confidence of the client.

The partnership with the Japanese client not only solidifies Raytech's market position but also presents a gateway to boundless growth and expansion. Euromonitor International's study conducted in December 2023 revealed intriguing insights that the Japanese market presents ample opportunities for expansion, innovation, and improved consumer experiences in the personal care appliance industry. Overall sales value of personal care electrical appliances in Japan experienced a significant 10.8% increase in 2023. This growth was driven by higher average unit prices and enhanced product features, particularly in the hair care segment.

Raytech is also actively seeking to expand its market share in other markets including the United States, Europe, and Asia as the global market for personal care electrical appliances has witnessed remarkable growth, surging to a size of US$22.9 billion in 2023.

Enormous Market Growth Potential

Forecasts from IMARC Group indicate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching a projected value of US$35.9 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the period of 2024-2032.

The positive outlook for this market can be attributed to a multitude of factors. The industry has benefited from the significant growth of the electronics sector, coupled with rapid urbanization worldwide. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and an increased emphasis on personal health and hygiene have been key drivers of market expansion. A growing trend among male consumers to maintain beards and experiment with hairstyles has led to a surge in demand for shavers and trimmers. In response, manufacturers have introduced innovative products that minimize damage to hair and skin over prolonged use.

In this dynamic landscape, Raytech has emerged as a leading player, revolutionizing personal grooming experiences. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, profound market expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, Raytech has established itself as a trusted partner for international brand owners. its extensive range of personal care electrical appliances, with a special focus on hair dryers, effectively meets the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.

Exceptional and Comprehensive Services Validates Stable Financial Performance

What sets Raytech Holding apart is its unwavering commitment to providing value-added services. With a team of highly skilled professionals boasting a collective industry experience of 16 years, the company not only assists customers in sourcing and production processes but also offers product design and development collaboration. its ability to anticipate consumer preferences and deliver technical recommendations ensures that the personal care electrical appliance products they create are tailor-made to meet the unique needs of brand owners.

Therefore Raytech’s success is underpinned by its in-depth understanding of this competitive market landscape, which helps brand owners navigate the challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth. Through its extensive market knowledge, Raytech empowers partners to thrive in the ever-evolving personal care electrical appliance industry.

In return, the company has demonstrated a commendable financial performance, characterized by a stable cash flow. In the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, Raytech exhibited strong financial performance, generating HKD45.52 million (equivalent to US$5.80 million) in revenue and net income of HKD6.29 million (equivalent to US$0.80 million), resulting in positive cash flow of HKD10.96 million (equivalent to US$1.40 million) from operating activities.

Similarly in the fiscal year 2022, the company generated HKD45.11 million in revenue and a net income of HKD9.44 million, which led to Raytech’s robust cash flow of HKD8.23 million from operating activities.

These consistent and impressive cash flows underscore Raytech's sound financial management practices and its ability to generate favorable returns. The company's solid financial performance positions it well for future growth and success in the market, highlighting its financial stability and prudent operational strategies.

Looking ahead, Raytech aims to extend its business operations beyond Hong Kong, targeting the promising markets of the United States, Europe, and Asia. To support its ambitious expansion plans, the company intends to increase investments in the sales and marketing function, particularly in the U.S., Europe, and Asia markets.

As Raytech embarks on its journey to new markets, its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, proactive marketing efforts, and strategic resource allocation will continue to contribute to its success in the highly competitive personal care electrical appliances industry. By becoming a U.S.-listed public company and broadening its customer base, while establishing a strong presence in key regions, Raytech is well-positioned to realize its vision and achieve sustainable growth.

Media Contact
Raytech Holding Ltd.
Andrew Ling
Email: ling@raytech.com.hk 
Website: www.raytech.com.hk/ 
Telephone: +852 2117 0236




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Raytech Holding Ltd

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
NEC Leverages RISE with SAP and AI to Build Business AI in Move to the Cloud  
Friday, May 17, 2024 10:19:00 AM
Raytech Holding: Making Nasdaq Debut as It Pioneers Personal Care Electrical Appliances in a Booming Market  
May 17, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
New XSeed Labs Research Team Starts Activity in the U.S. in Collaboration With Boehringer Ingelheim  
May 16, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
DEXIS Innovation Continues With New DEXIS Ti2 Sensor as Successor to the DEXIS Titanium Sensor, the #1 Selling Intraoral Sensor in the United States  
May 16, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
Horus: Million Dollar Air-Mail NFT Drop on Base  
May 16, 2024 20:11 HKT/SGT
HKTDC kicks off third International Healthcare Week  
May 16, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
CleverTap's 2024 Market Research Report Unveils that Brands Implementing Higher AI Adoption See 4x Boost in Conversions  
May 16, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Sri Trang (SET: STA) announces delivery of EUDR rubber to customers  
May 16, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Announces Re-Assay Results and Spring 2024 Exploration Plan for Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay Territory, Quebec, Canada  
May 16, 2024 15:09 HKT/SGT
World CX Summit 2024: Steering the future of customer experience forward  
May 16, 2024 15:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
10th World Water Forum
18  -  25   May
Bali, Indonesia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit | India
22   May
Mumbai, India
12th Edition Connected Banking Summit South Africa
23   May
Johannesburg, South Africa
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Retail & E-Commerce Conclave
20   June
Delhi, India
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       